E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Pubs and restaurants devastated by ‘crushing blow’ of new tier rules

PUBLISHED: 19:33 23 November 2020 | UPDATED: 19:33 23 November 2020

Nick Mackenzie, chief executive of Bury St Edmunds based brewer Greene King, has called the new tier system a 'crushing blow' for the hospitality sector. Pictture: ADAM SMYTH

Nick Mackenzie, chief executive of Bury St Edmunds based brewer Greene King, has called the new tier system a 'crushing blow' for the hospitality sector. Pictture: ADAM SMYTH

Adam Smyth / Greene King

Hospitality bosses have complained the sector has been ‘unfairly’ singled out with the toughest Covid restrictions under the new tier system.

The Greene King boss is one of many to criticise the new tiers announced by Prime Minister Boris Johnson today. Picture: ADAM SMYThe Greene King boss is one of many to criticise the new tiers announced by Prime Minister Boris Johnson today. Picture: ADAM SMY

In Tier 2 pubs and restaurants will only serve alcohol alongside meals and call last orders at 10pm with closing time at 11pm.

In Tier 3 they will completely close aside from takeaway and delivery.

MORE: Covid lockdown to end next week as tier system returns

Nick Mackenzie, chief executive of the Bury St Edmunds based brewer Greene King, said: “Yet again, the UK pubs sector must pick itself up off the floor after another crushing blow.

The Revolution Bars Group owns Vodka Revolution in the Ipswich Cattlemarket and boss Rob Pitcher expects more government support to offset the damage on businesses from the new tier system. Picture: CHARLOTTE BONDThe Revolution Bars Group owns Vodka Revolution in the Ipswich Cattlemarket and boss Rob Pitcher expects more government support to offset the damage on businesses from the new tier system. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

“We’ve invested millions of pounds to make our pubs safe throughout this pandemic but today it feels like pubs have been unfairly singled out once again with increased restrictions that will make pubs across the country unviable through the most important month of the year.”

Other industry bosses called the decision ‘devastating’ and ‘rotten’, saying the restrictions will ‘destroy’ the sector.

The boss of Revolution – a bar chain with a venue in Ipswich’s Cattle Market – Rob Pitcher, has called for more support from the government to protect businesses affected by the new restrictions.

He said: “Now, Tier 2 is essentially the old Tier 3, while the new Tier 3 is basically just lockdown again.

“Hospitality has been singled out so I am looking forward to seeing Rishi Sunak come forward with a significant package of support to help our businesses.

“If he doesn’t there will be hundreds of perfectly viable businesses going bust.”

The British Beer & Pub Association claim Tier 2 restrictions alone will make 90% of pubs unviable and say they will only be able to operate at a loss.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Covid lockdown to end next week as tier system returns

Prime minister Boris Johnson appeared on a video link from 10 Downing Street to make a statement to the House of Commons this afternoon regarding the end of the coronavirus lockdown next week. Picture: House of Commons/PA Wire

Revealed - Google data shows how well people in Suffolk are sticking to lockdown rules

Ipswich town centre was like a ghost town on November 15, during the second weekend of lockdown 2. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Three meat factory workers test positive for coronavirus - more staff to be tested

Three cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed among workers at C&K Meats in Eye Picture: ARCHANT

New coronavirus tier restrictions explained

The tier system will be reintroduced in Suffolk and the rest of England next week with new and tough rules. Stock image. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Skuse takes on new role as Town midfielder begins his coaching career

Ipswich Town midfielder Cole Skuse has joined the staff at St Joseph's College, Picture: ST JOSEPH'S COLLEGE