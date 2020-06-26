E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

See inside the Newmarket house once owned by a Russian prince and horse racing royalty

PUBLISHED: 17:43 26 June 2020 | UPDATED: 17:43 26 June 2020

Woodland House, Newmarket, is on the market Picture: NICHE COMMUNICATIONS/JACKSON-STOPS

Woodland House, Newmarket, is on the market Picture: NICHE COMMUNICATIONS/JACKSON-STOPS

NICHE COMMUNICATIONS/JACKSON-STOPS

A nine-bedroom house with horse training yards once owned by a Russian prince is for sale in Newmarket.

Woodland House, Newmarket, is on the market Picture: NICHE COMMUNICATIONS/JACKSON-STOPS Woodland House, Newmarket, is on the market Picture: NICHE COMMUNICATIONS/JACKSON-STOPS

Woodland House is a three-floor red-brick building overlooking the Severals gallops. It was originally owned by Prince Dimitry Soltykoff (1827-1903) – a Russian aristocrat who was said to have visited Newmarket on holiday and never gone back.

Since then it has passed into the hands of horse racing royalty: Harry Thomson Jones.

Now the property is looking for a new owner with a hefty price tag of nearly £2 million.

Woodland House, Newmarket, is on the market Picture: NICHE COMMUNICATIONS/JACKSON-STOPS Woodland House, Newmarket, is on the market Picture: NICHE COMMUNICATIONS/JACKSON-STOPS

You may also want to watch:

MORE: See inside this house built for the director of one of Ipswich’s most famous firms

The property comes with two horse training yards with spaces for 44 horses which is currently being rented out.

Woodland House, Newmarket, is on the market Picture: NICHE COMMUNICATIONS/JACKSON-STOPS Woodland House, Newmarket, is on the market Picture: NICHE COMMUNICATIONS/JACKSON-STOPS

In the yard there is a bungalow for staff accommodation, while in the upstairs of one of the yard buildings there is a three bedroom flat.

The main house is accessed through a set of gates which also lead to a heated outdoor swimming pool.

Inside the house there are nine bedrooms and five bathrooms. As well as reception rooms with panelled walls and an ornate staircase.

The property is being marketed by Jackson-Stops Newmarket and is on the market for £1,995,000.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

50 pub quiz questions for you to test your knowledge

Cardinal Thomas Wolsey appears in this week's quiz, but which monarch is he associated with Picture: GREGG BROWN

Plans for new 200,000 bird chicken farm near rural village submitted

A new 188,000 bird chicken farm is planned near to Thorndon in Suffolk. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Man understood to have died after falling from third floor flat in Ipswich

Police at the scene of the incident at a block of flats off Duke Street, Ipswich Picture: BRAD JONES

Two people taken to hospital as ‘precaution’ after blaze at Suffolk guest house

Firefighters attended the scene at The Highwaymans guest house near Bury St Edmunds Picture: SUFFOLK FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE

Mapped: The neighbourhoods with the highest and lowest number of coronavirus deaths

The number of coronavirus deaths in Suffolk neighbourhoods have been revealed. Some members of the public are choosing to wear masks during the pandemic Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Most Read

50 pub quiz questions for you to test your knowledge

Cardinal Thomas Wolsey appears in this week's quiz, but which monarch is he associated with Picture: GREGG BROWN

Plans for new 200,000 bird chicken farm near rural village submitted

A new 188,000 bird chicken farm is planned near to Thorndon in Suffolk. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Man understood to have died after falling from third floor flat in Ipswich

Police at the scene of the incident at a block of flats off Duke Street, Ipswich Picture: BRAD JONES

Two people taken to hospital as ‘precaution’ after blaze at Suffolk guest house

Firefighters attended the scene at The Highwaymans guest house near Bury St Edmunds Picture: SUFFOLK FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE

Mapped: The neighbourhoods with the highest and lowest number of coronavirus deaths

The number of coronavirus deaths in Suffolk neighbourhoods have been revealed. Some members of the public are choosing to wear masks during the pandemic Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Girl, 8, bitten in dog attack at playing fields

The little girl was attacked while out cycling with her sister on playing fields by Red Lodge Sports Pavilion, off Hundred Acre Way. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘They are not alone’ - community rallies after family loses everything in house fire

Firefighters attended the scene at The Highwaymans guest house near Bury St Edmunds Picture: SUFFOLK FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE

Children self-isolate after primary school pupil tests positive for coronavirus

Exning Primary School in Newmarket has sent a class home to self isolate for two weeks after a child tested positive for Covid-19. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘Cruelty at the hands of her owner’ - man jailed for causing five-month-old dog to suffer

Pippin, a five-month-old Patterjack Daschund cross, who was rescued from an address in Newmarket after being subjected to cruelty. Picture: Suffolk Constabulary

Man arrested after cannabis factory found in Ipswich

Approximately 50 cannabis plants were found at an address in Chesterton Close in Ipswich. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY