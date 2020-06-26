See inside the Newmarket house once owned by a Russian prince and horse racing royalty
PUBLISHED: 17:43 26 June 2020 | UPDATED: 17:43 26 June 2020
A nine-bedroom house with horse training yards once owned by a Russian prince is for sale in Newmarket.
Woodland House is a three-floor red-brick building overlooking the Severals gallops. It was originally owned by Prince Dimitry Soltykoff (1827-1903) – a Russian aristocrat who was said to have visited Newmarket on holiday and never gone back.
Since then it has passed into the hands of horse racing royalty: Harry Thomson Jones.
Now the property is looking for a new owner with a hefty price tag of nearly £2 million.
The property comes with two horse training yards with spaces for 44 horses which is currently being rented out.
In the yard there is a bungalow for staff accommodation, while in the upstairs of one of the yard buildings there is a three bedroom flat.
The main house is accessed through a set of gates which also lead to a heated outdoor swimming pool.
Inside the house there are nine bedrooms and five bathrooms. As well as reception rooms with panelled walls and an ornate staircase.
The property is being marketed by Jackson-Stops Newmarket and is on the market for £1,995,000.
