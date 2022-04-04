News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
20 years on from one of Suffolk's biggest fires at Center Parcs

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Amos

Published: 4:47 PM April 4, 2022
Updated: 10:35 PM April 4, 2022
The remains of the Plaza still burning at Center Parcs ELVEDEN FIREES 10 04 02

Monday, April 4, marks the 20th anniversary of the devastating fire that destroyed the Center Parcs in Elveden. - Credit: Archant

Monday, April 4, marked the 20th anniversary of the devastating fire which ravaged the central plaza at Center Parcs in Elveden. 

More than 200 firefighters were called to tackle the fire which completely gutted the central plaza in April 2002.

Smoke is seen billowing from Center Parcs ELVEDEN FIRE.ES 4 04 03

Smoke could seen billowing from Center Parcs as a result of the fire - Credit: Archant

In a tweet, Brandon Fire Station said: "Today marks 20 years since the fire at Center Parcs in Elveden. 

"To this day, it is still one of the biggest fires Suffolk has ever seen stretching all its resources across its county and Norfolk."

Rebuilding work began several months after the fire - and the resort celebrated its 30th anniversary last year.

The twisted remains of the plaza at Centre Parcs after the blaze on Thursday.PICTURE ANDY ABBOTT

Center Parcs was destroyed by one of the biggest ever fires in Suffolk. - Credit: Archant

Smoke is seen billowing from Center Parcs ELVEDEN FIREES 4 04 02

More than 200 firefighters were called to the fire at the Center Parcs in Elveden. - Credit: Archant

Around 4,000 guests and 400 members of staff had to be evacuated from the 400-acre site while emergency services tried tackling the fire. 

The holiday resort was closed for 15 months while the rebuild took place. 

A documentary about the fire and holiday resort was shown on Channel 5 in September 2020. 

Firefighters among the twisted remains of the plaza at Centre Parcs after the blaze on Thursday.

Firefighters among the twisted remains of the plaza at Center Parcs after the blaze. - Credit: Archant

Suffolk Live News
Brandon News

