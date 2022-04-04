20 years on from one of Suffolk's biggest fires at Center Parcs
- Credit: Archant
Monday, April 4, marked the 20th anniversary of the devastating fire which ravaged the central plaza at Center Parcs in Elveden.
More than 200 firefighters were called to tackle the fire which completely gutted the central plaza in April 2002.
In a tweet, Brandon Fire Station said: "Today marks 20 years since the fire at Center Parcs in Elveden.
"To this day, it is still one of the biggest fires Suffolk has ever seen stretching all its resources across its county and Norfolk."
Rebuilding work began several months after the fire - and the resort celebrated its 30th anniversary last year.
Around 4,000 guests and 400 members of staff had to be evacuated from the 400-acre site while emergency services tried tackling the fire.
The holiday resort was closed for 15 months while the rebuild took place.
A documentary about the fire and holiday resort was shown on Channel 5 in September 2020.