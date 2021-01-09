News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
Sporting memories - can you spot yourself in our basketball photos?

Author Picture Icon

Judy Rimmer

Published: 6:00 PM January 9, 2021   
Colchester take on Great Cornard in a basketball tournament at Great Cornard Leisure Centre in 2006

Colchester take on Great Cornard in a basketball tournament at Great Cornard Leisure Centre in 2006 - Credit: Tudor Morgan-Owen/Archant

Were you a keen basketball player as a youngster, or did you enjoy watching games?

Suffolk Junior Under 19 basketball team in 1988

Suffolk Junior Under 19 basketball team in 1988 - Credit: Archant

Today we are looking back at the popular sport around the area over the years.

Bury Bombers wheelchair basketball team training at the County Upper School in Bury St Edmunds in 2006

Bury Bombers wheelchair basketball team training at the County Upper School in Bury St Edmunds in 2006 - Credit: Andy Abbott/Archant

Back in the 1980s and 90s, the Ipswich Bobcats women's basketball team were major players on the national basketball scene,  and our gallery features photos of the club.

The basketball team at Orwell High School in Felixstowe in April 1976

The basketball team at Orwell High School in Felixstowe in April 1976 - Credit: Archant

Also featured here are basketball events, tournaments and school teams from around the area, from the 1970s through to the 2000s.

Ipswich Bobcats Ladies Basketball Team in March 1985

Ipswich Bobcats Ladies Basketball Team in March 1985 - Credit: Archant

Can you spot yourself or any of your friends or family in the photos?

St Alban's School Ipswich basketball team in April 1983

St Alban's School Ipswich basketball team in April 1983 - Credit: Archant

The sport of basketball was invented in 1891 in Springfield, Massachusetts by a Canadian PE instructor, James Naismith, who wanted to find an indoor sport for winter and also one that would cause less injuries than  football. 

Students from Northgate High School compete in an Under 19s basketball match in 1982

Students from Northgate High School compete in an Under 19s basketball match in 1982 - Credit: Owen Hines/Archant

It quickly caught on and became popular during the 20th century. The sport was taken up in England within a year of being invented, with the YMCA promoting the sport here.

Kesgrave Basketball Club in a picture taken around 1970

Kesgrave Basketball Club in a picture taken around 1970 - Credit: Archant

Do these photos bring back memories? Email judy.rimmer@archant.co.uk To order photos, visit our website or call Diane Townsend on on 01603 772449.

The Ipswich Bobcats basketball team training in 1985

The Ipswich Bobcats basketball team getting some tips at training in 1985 - Credit: David Kindred/Archant

Youngsters warming up at Suffolk Youth Games basketball training session at Leiston Leisure Centre in 2005

Youngsters warming up before the start of the Suffolk Youth Games basketball training session at Leiston Leisure Centre in 2005 - Credit: John Kerr/Archant


