Sporting memories - can you spot yourself in our basketball photos?
- Credit: Tudor Morgan-Owen/Archant
Were you a keen basketball player as a youngster, or did you enjoy watching games?
Today we are looking back at the popular sport around the area over the years.
Back in the 1980s and 90s, the Ipswich Bobcats women's basketball team were major players on the national basketball scene, and our gallery features photos of the club.
Also featured here are basketball events, tournaments and school teams from around the area, from the 1970s through to the 2000s.
Can you spot yourself or any of your friends or family in the photos?
The sport of basketball was invented in 1891 in Springfield, Massachusetts by a Canadian PE instructor, James Naismith, who wanted to find an indoor sport for winter and also one that would cause less injuries than football.
It quickly caught on and became popular during the 20th century. The sport was taken up in England within a year of being invented, with the YMCA promoting the sport here.
Do these photos bring back memories? Email judy.rimmer@archant.co.uk To order photos, visit our website or call Diane Townsend on on 01603 772449.
