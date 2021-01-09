Published: 6:00 PM January 9, 2021

Colchester take on Great Cornard in a basketball tournament at Great Cornard Leisure Centre in 2006 - Credit: Tudor Morgan-Owen/Archant

Suffolk Junior Under 19 basketball team in 1988 - Credit: Archant

Today we are looking back at the popular sport around the area over the years.

Bury Bombers wheelchair basketball team training at the County Upper School in Bury St Edmunds in 2006 - Credit: Andy Abbott/Archant

Back in the 1980s and 90s, the Ipswich Bobcats women's basketball team were major players on the national basketball scene, and our gallery features photos of the club.

The basketball team at Orwell High School in Felixstowe in April 1976 - Credit: Archant

Also featured here are basketball events, tournaments and school teams from around the area, from the 1970s through to the 2000s.

Ipswich Bobcats Ladies Basketball Team in March 1985 - Credit: Archant

St Alban's School Ipswich basketball team in April 1983 - Credit: Archant

The sport of basketball was invented in 1891 in Springfield, Massachusetts by a Canadian PE instructor, James Naismith, who wanted to find an indoor sport for winter and also one that would cause less injuries than football.

Students from Northgate High School compete in an Under 19s basketball match in 1982 - Credit: Owen Hines/Archant

It quickly caught on and became popular during the 20th century. The sport was taken up in England within a year of being invented, with the YMCA promoting the sport here.

Kesgrave Basketball Club in a picture taken around 1970 - Credit: Archant

The Ipswich Bobcats basketball team getting some tips at training in 1985 - Credit: David Kindred/Archant

Youngsters warming up before the start of the Suffolk Youth Games basketball training session at Leiston Leisure Centre in 2005 - Credit: John Kerr/Archant



