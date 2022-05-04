'Something for everyone' as town announces jubilee weekend plans
- Credit: Needham Market Raft Race Committee
A Suffolk town is lining up a colourful and attractive programme of events to enable people of all ages to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee over the special long bank holiday weekend in June.
Needham Market Town Council has announced a variety of activities to mark the occasion from June 2 to June 5.
Town councillor Amanda Reardon said: "The Platinum Jubilee buzz is growing and we're so excited to be looking forward to spending time together as a community in celebration of our Queen's reign and all that makes Needham Market the wonderful community that it is.
"Plans span all four days of the holiday and include something for everyone."
'The royals' scarecrow trail
Monday May 30 - Monday June 6.
The people of Needham Market are encouraged to display their own tributes to the royal family in scarecrow form, with prizes being given out at the town picnic on Saturday (June 4).
Details and how to register can be found on the 'Needham Market Scarecrow Festival' Facebook page.
Crafting to create a collaborative artwork
Thursday June 2, 10am to 3pm
Taking place at the community centre, a crafting session with the aim of creating a piece in commemoration of the jubilee. All ages are welcome and people can join for as much time as they wish.
Unveiling of a commemorative plaque and tree planting
Thursday June 2, 3.30pm.
People are asked to assemble at Barrett's Lane corner for the unveiling of the town's commemorative plaque and tree planting ceremony.
Celebratory dinner
Thursday June 2, 7.30pm - 9.15pm
Two-course dinner, hosted at the community centre with entertainment from the Windjammers band.
Tickets: £5 for adults, children are free. (Deadline for tickets is May 27.)
Tickets can be purchased from the post office or by calling Brian / Jean on 01449 720531.
'Challenge masters'
Thursday June 2, 7pm to 9pm
The Duck and Teapot
Aimed at school Years Seven-plus, this event involves a series of challenges with free pizza and drinks provided.
Places must be booked before May 27, for more details and to register for the event please email Amanda Reardon on: needhamjubilee@btinternet.com
Beacon lighting and fireworks
Thursday June 2, 9.15pm
Middle school field
People are asked to assemble in the community centre car parks between 9.15pm and 9.30pm for the firework display and watch the beacon being lit at a time to coincide with the Queen's Platinum Jubilee official beacon lighting event.
Family quiz
Friday June 3, 6pm
Community centre
There will be prizes and a raffle for teams of up to eight.
Tickets (£5 per team) are available from 'Lilac and Lily' or teams can pay on the door.
Town picnic and celebration
Saturday June 4, 2pm
Camping land
The community celebration will include giant garden games, funfair rides and children's activities. The scouts will be providing a BBQ and drinks, with ice creams and a hot drink van on site. Local organisations will have stalls set up, a giant celebration cake will be cut and scarecrow competition prizes will be handed out.
The Crown competition will also be judged and music from the Queen's reign will be played. The open mic team will also be organising sets.
Raft race
Sunday June 5, 1pm
Needham lake
£20 per team
The raft race will make its return, with displays from the Newfoundland Rescue Dogs and Needham Lake's model boat club.
There will be food and drink stalls on site and The Duck and Teapot will also be open.
More information and how to enter can be found here.
Songs of praise
Sunday June 5, 6pm
Community centre
This event includes a sing-along featuring hymns and songs from throughout the Queen's reign. Tea and cake will be provided.
No booking is needed.
Official photographers will be in attendance at each event, with the pictures intended to be used in a special celebration newsletter.
