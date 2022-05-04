'Something for everyone' as town announces jubilee weekend plans

The Needham Market raft race will be making its return as part of the Jubilee weekend celebrations. - Credit: Needham Market Raft Race Committee

A Suffolk town is lining up a colourful and attractive programme of events to enable people of all ages to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee over the special long bank holiday weekend in June.

Needham Market Town Council has announced a variety of activities to mark the occasion from June 2 to June 5.

Town councillor Amanda Reardon said: "The Platinum Jubilee buzz is growing and we're so excited to be looking forward to spending time together as a community in celebration of our Queen's reign and all that makes Needham Market the wonderful community that it is.

"Plans span all four days of the holiday and include something for everyone."

'The royals' scarecrow trail

Monday May 30 - Monday June 6.

The people of Needham Market are encouraged to display their own tributes to the royal family in scarecrow form, with prizes being given out at the town picnic on Saturday (June 4).

Details and how to register can be found on the 'Needham Market Scarecrow Festival' Facebook page.

Crafting to create a collaborative artwork

Thursday June 2, 10am to 3pm

Taking place at the community centre, a crafting session with the aim of creating a piece in commemoration of the jubilee. All ages are welcome and people can join for as much time as they wish.

Unveiling of a commemorative plaque and tree planting

Thursday June 2, 3.30pm.

People are asked to assemble at Barrett's Lane corner for the unveiling of the town's commemorative plaque and tree planting ceremony.

Celebratory dinner

Thursday June 2, 7.30pm - 9.15pm

Two-course dinner, hosted at the community centre with entertainment from the Windjammers band.

Tickets: £5 for adults, children are free. (Deadline for tickets is May 27.)

Tickets can be purchased from the post office or by calling Brian / Jean on 01449 720531.

'Challenge masters'

Thursday June 2, 7pm to 9pm

The Duck and Teapot

Aimed at school Years Seven-plus, this event involves a series of challenges with free pizza and drinks provided.

Places must be booked before May 27, for more details and to register for the event please email Amanda Reardon on: needhamjubilee@btinternet.com

Beacon lighting and fireworks

Thursday June 2, 9.15pm

Middle school field

People are asked to assemble in the community centre car parks between 9.15pm and 9.30pm for the firework display and watch the beacon being lit at a time to coincide with the Queen's Platinum Jubilee official beacon lighting event.

Family quiz

Friday June 3, 6pm

Community centre

There will be prizes and a raffle for teams of up to eight.

Tickets (£5 per team) are available from 'Lilac and Lily' or teams can pay on the door.

Town picnic and celebration

Saturday June 4, 2pm

Camping land

The community celebration will include giant garden games, funfair rides and children's activities. The scouts will be providing a BBQ and drinks, with ice creams and a hot drink van on site. Local organisations will have stalls set up, a giant celebration cake will be cut and scarecrow competition prizes will be handed out.

The Crown competition will also be judged and music from the Queen's reign will be played. The open mic team will also be organising sets.

Raft race

Sunday June 5, 1pm

Needham lake

£20 per team

The raft race will make its return, with displays from the Newfoundland Rescue Dogs and Needham Lake's model boat club.

There will be food and drink stalls on site and The Duck and Teapot will also be open.

More information and how to enter can be found here.

Songs of praise

Sunday June 5, 6pm

Community centre

This event includes a sing-along featuring hymns and songs from throughout the Queen's reign. Tea and cake will be provided.

No booking is needed.

Official photographers will be in attendance at each event, with the pictures intended to be used in a special celebration newsletter.

