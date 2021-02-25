News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
Full steam ahead - did you see vintage traction engines at these rallies?

Author Picture Icon

Judy Rimmer

Published: 6:00 PM February 25, 2021   
Visitors and engines at Woolpit Steam rally in 2003

Visitors to Woolpit Steam rally in 2003 - Credit: Andy Abbott/Archant

Steam rallies have proved hugely popular across Suffolk over the years.

Looking over engines at Henham Steam Rally in 1982

Looking over engines at Henham Steam Rally in 1982 - Credit: Jerry Turner/Archant

Today we are looking back at some of the events which have drawn large crowds of all ages. Can you recognise anyone in the photos?  

A young visitor to a steam rally in Cotton in June 1977

A young visitor to a steam rally in Cotton in June 1977 - Credit: Archant

Henham Steam Rally has been a regular fixture at the estate near Southwold for 45 years, but last year's event had to be cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Great Waldingfield Steam Rally in June 1985

Great Waldingfield Steam Rally in June 1985 - Credit: Archant

And Woolpit Steam Rally, another well-known event featured in our gallery, has announced that its 2021 event has been cancelled due to continuing restrictions. However, it is already planning ahead for its return in 2022.

Visitors to Cotton Steam Rally in May 1981

Visitors to Cotton Steam Rally in May 1981 - Credit: Archant

Our gallery also features photos of steam-powered events at Great Waldingfield, Cotton and Framlingham.

Henham Steam Rally in September 1982

Henham Steam Rally in September 1982 - Credit: Archant

If these pictures bring back memories, email judy.rimmer@archant.co.uk

Traction engines in the grand ring at Woolpit Steam rally in 2003

Traction engines in the grand ring at Woolpit Steam rally in 2003 - Credit: Andy Abbott/Archant

Visitors to Cotton Steam Rally in May 1981

Visitors to Cotton Steam Rally in May 1981 - Credit: Archant

Traction engines large and small at Framlingham Steam Rally in July 1980

Traction engines large and small at Framlingham Steam Rally in July 1980 - Credit: Archant

Crowds at Henham Steam Rally in 1982

Crowds at Henham Steam Rally in 1982 - Credit: Jerry Turner/Archant

Nostalgia
Suffolk

