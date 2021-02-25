Full steam ahead - did you see vintage traction engines at these rallies?
- Credit: Andy Abbott/Archant
Steam rallies have proved hugely popular across Suffolk over the years.
Today we are looking back at some of the events which have drawn large crowds of all ages. Can you recognise anyone in the photos?
Henham Steam Rally has been a regular fixture at the estate near Southwold for 45 years, but last year's event had to be cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
And Woolpit Steam Rally, another well-known event featured in our gallery, has announced that its 2021 event has been cancelled due to continuing restrictions. However, it is already planning ahead for its return in 2022.
Our gallery also features photos of steam-powered events at Great Waldingfield, Cotton and Framlingham.
If these pictures bring back memories, email judy.rimmer@archant.co.uk
To order photos, visit our website or call Diane Townsend on 01603 772449.