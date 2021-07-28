School's out! Are you in our holiday playschemes nostalgia gallery?
- Credit: Archant
Can you spot yourself in this batch of holiday playscheme photos?
After being on hold during Covid-19 lockdown restrictions, many holiday clubs and camps for youngsters have returned this summer.
And today we are looking back at activities enjoyed by children around Suffolk and north Essex over the years.
Our photo gallery features memories of playschemes from the 1980s and 1990s.
Activities pictured here include parachute games, picnics and other outdoor fun, which are usually among the highlights of summer playschemes.
But there are also some indoor craft sessions, which provide an ideal alternative on wet days - or at holiday clubs held outside the main summer break.
If these photos bring back memories, email judy.rimmer@archant.co.uk
If you would like to order copies of photos, visit our website or call Diane Townsend on 01603 772449.
