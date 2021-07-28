Published: 7:00 PM July 28, 2021

A school holiday playscheme in Martlesham in 1990 - Credit: Archant

Can you spot yourself in this batch of holiday playscheme photos?

A children's playscheme organised by the YMCA in June 1989. Do you remember taking part? - Credit: Archant

After being on hold during Covid-19 lockdown restrictions, many holiday clubs and camps for youngsters have returned this summer.

Having fun at Stowmarket holiday playscheme in October 1987 - Credit: Archant

And today we are looking back at activities enjoyed by children around Suffolk and north Essex over the years.

Children at a holiday playscheme in Hadleigh in August 1986 - Credit: Archant

Our photo gallery features memories of playschemes from the 1980s and 1990s.

A holiday playscheme at Castle Park, Colchester in August 1987 - Credit: Archant

Activities pictured here include parachute games, picnics and other outdoor fun, which are usually among the highlights of summer playschemes.

A pirate-themed holiday playscheme in Hartest in August 1990 - Credit: Archant

But there are also some indoor craft sessions, which provide an ideal alternative on wet days - or at holiday clubs held outside the main summer break.

Rattlesden holiday playscheme in August 1987 - Credit: Archant

If these photos bring back memories, email judy.rimmer@archant.co.uk

If you would like to order copies of photos, visit our website or call Diane Townsend on 01603 772449.

Children at the Northgate Sports Centre playscheme in Ipswich in September 1983 - Credit: Archant

Children at Combs Ford holiday playscheme in Stowmarket in August 1983 - Credit: Archant

You may also want to watch:







