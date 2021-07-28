News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
School's out! Are you in our holiday playschemes nostalgia gallery?

Author Picture Icon

Judy Rimmer

Published: 7:00 PM July 28, 2021   
A school holiday playscheme in Martlesham in 1990

A school holiday playscheme in Martlesham in 1990 - Credit: Archant

Can you spot yourself in this batch of holiday playscheme photos?

Children's playscheme held at the YMCA in June 1989

A children's playscheme organised by the YMCA in June 1989. Do you remember taking part? - Credit: Archant

After being on hold during Covid-19 lockdown restrictions, many holiday clubs and camps for youngsters have returned this summer.

Having fun at Stowmarket holiday playscheme in October 1987

Having fun at Stowmarket holiday playscheme in October 1987 - Credit: Archant

And today we are looking back at activities enjoyed by children around Suffolk and north Essex over the years.

Children at a holiday playscheme in Hadleigh in August 1986

Children at a holiday playscheme in Hadleigh in August 1986 - Credit: Archant

Our photo gallery features memories of playschemes from the 1980s and 1990s.

A holiday playscheme at Castle Park, Colchester in August 1987

A holiday playscheme at Castle Park, Colchester in August 1987 - Credit: Archant

Activities pictured here include parachute games, picnics and other outdoor fun, which are usually among the highlights of summer playschemes.

A pirate-themed holiday playscheme in Hartest in August 1990

A pirate-themed holiday playscheme in Hartest in August 1990 - Credit: Archant

But there are also some indoor craft sessions, which provide an ideal alternative on wet days - or at holiday clubs held outside the main summer break.

Rattlesden holiday playscheme in August 1987

Rattlesden holiday playscheme in August 1987 - Credit: Archant

If these photos bring back memories, email judy.rimmer@archant.co.uk

If you would like to order copies of photos, visit our website or call Diane Townsend on 01603 772449.

Children at the Northgate Sports Centre playscheme in Ipswich in September 1983

Children at the Northgate Sports Centre playscheme in Ipswich in September 1983 - Credit: Archant

Children at Combs Ford holiday playscheme in Stowmarket in August 1983

Children at Combs Ford holiday playscheme in Stowmarket in August 1983 - Credit: Archant

Nostalgia
Suffolk
Essex

