Revealed: Suffolk's most viewed homes for sale in July

Published: 6:00 AM August 1, 2021

Suffolk Barns is up for sale off the A140 near Mendlesham - Credit: Doorsteps.co.uk

A pre-fabricated bungalow in Ipswich and an estate which featured on a Channel 5 television show are among the most viewed properties on the market in Suffolk.

Property listing website Zoopla records how many people have viewed the listing for each home in the past 30 days.

The most viewed property in the county during July is an 11-acre estate on the side of the A140 which includes a a 400-year-old, three-bedroom farmhouse, a one-bedroom farmhouse and a thatched barn.

Suffolk Barns, previously known as The Chilli Farm, is available for £1.25million.

The main farmhouse at Suffolk Barns - Credit: Doorsteps.co.uk

The collection of buildings was featured on Channel 5's Build a New Life in the Country, presented by architect George Clarke in 2006 - when the current owners took on the vast estate with plans for a chilli farm, shop and restaurant.

The plot has a large conservatory - Credit: Doorsteps.co.uk

The land includes two paddocks, formal gardens with a reflective pond and water feature, green pergola leading to the pond lodge, an avenue of ornamental thorn trees and a second wild pond.

The paddock to the rear also has a block of 10 stables.

It is being marketed by doorsteps.co.uk

The outside of the thatched barn has a covered seating area - Credit: Doorsteps.co.uk

The second most viewed property on the market in Suffolk is a three-bedroom, semi-detached house in Devonshire Road, Ipswich.

The three-bedroom, semi-detached house in Devonshire Road, Ipswich is available for auction with Connells - Credit: FocalAgent/Connells

The home is being offered for auction by Connells estate agents.

Although the listing states the guide price is £150,000, the agent notes it is "subject to an undisclosed reserve price".

The three-bedroom, semi-detached house in Devonshire Road, Ipswich is available for auction with Connells - Credit: FocalAgent/Connells

It has no onward chain, along with two reception rooms a large rear garden and double-glazing.

The three-bedroom, semi-detached house in Devonshire Road, Ipswich - Credit: FocalAgent/Connells

The next house on the list of popular Suffolk properties is a pre-fabricated bungalow in Humber Doucy Lane, Ipswich.

The home is among several in Ipswich that were built in the 1940s - Credit: Grace Estate Agents

The two-bedroom detached bungalow is being offered for sale with Grace Estate Agents for £195,000.

Located to the north-east of the town, the property is among several in Ipswich that were built in the 1940s.

The pre-fabricated bungalow in Humber Doucy Lane is on the market for £195,000 with Grace Estate Agents - Credit: Grace Estate Agents

According to the agent, this one has been fully modernised and has gas central heating, along with double-glazing and a large rear garden.

The pre-fabricated bungalow is in Ipswich's Humber Doucy Lane - Credit: Grace Estate Agents

A five-bedroom home in Holbrook on the market with Strutt & Parker for £650,000 is the fourth most viewed property for sale in the county this month.

The next most viewed property is another three-bedroom, semi-detached home in Ipswich.

Located in Fircroft Road, this property is being marketed by Belvoir and is on sale for £250,000.

The final home on the list was also among the most viewed in June.

Clees Hall, a £10.5m seven-bedroom moated country house surrounded by a 496-acre estate in Bures, is being jointly marketed by Savills and Bryant Land and Property.

It includes six rental properties, which provide an annual income of nearly £100,000.

Clees Hall is a £10.5million seven bedroom moated country house surrounded by a 496 acre estate - Credit: SAVILLS/CHRIS RAWLINGS

The hallway of the main house on the Clees Hall Estate - Credit: Chris Rawlings

At the centre of the estate is Clees Hall, which has been extensively renovated and extended in recent years.

Clees Hall is a £10.5million seven bedroom moated country house surrounded by a 496 acre estate - Credit: SAVILLS/CHRIS RAWLINGS

Other buildings on the estate include a converted granary annexe, a Grade II Listed thatched barn and a variety of outbuildings including stabling, garages and a Grade II Listed Estate Office.

Clees Hall is a £10.5million seven bedroom moated country house surrounded by a 496 acre estate - Credit: SAVILLS/CHRIS RAWLINGS

The estate also includes a 650-metre grass airstrip and provides a six-day pheasant shoot.