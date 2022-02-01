Suffolk seaside town named one of the most upmarket in the country

Southwold on the Suffolk coast has been included in a national newspaper list of the most upmarket seaside towns in Britain.

The resort, where house prices average £650,988, has been named in the Telegraph's guide of the 20 "best all-season seaside spots" in the country.

Beach-goers enjoy the sun on a warm summer day in Southwold - Credit: Neil Didsbury

The list was compiled by the newspaper using research from estate agent Savills based on towns' "heightened demand, rising property prices and a thriving scene all year round".

Some of the Southwold's attractions highlighted by the Telegraph included its Grade II-listed working lighthouse, the beaches and the twice-weekly farmers' market.

Pricey beach huts line the seafront in Southwold - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Food and drink options such as the Adnams brewery and the many pubs dotted around the town were also highlighted by the publication.

The selection of Southwold, a popular destination with Londoners, in the list comes after nearby Walberswick was included in the Telegraph's guide of the 54 poshest villages in the UK.

The Adnams brewery in Southwold is one of the town's key attractions - Credit: Archant

