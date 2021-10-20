News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > Lifestyle > Property

Gallery

'Striking' Suffolk eco home featured on Grand Designs up for sale

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 11:06 AM October 20, 2021   
The home featured on a 2010 episode of Grand Designs

The home featured on a 2010 episode of Grand Designs - Credit: Niche/Savills

A "striking" Suffolk home that featured on Channel 4's Grand Designs is on the market for £500,000.

The construction of the Arc in Boxford, between Sudbury and Hadleigh, was shown in an episode the TV show back in 2010.

The Arc in Boxford has been listed for sale with Savills

The Arc in Boxford has been listed for sale with Savills - Credit: Niche/Savills

To minimise the property's impact on the environment, the developers aimed to use as much recycled material as possible in the construction.

The developers aimed to used recycled material in the construction of the home

The developers aimed to used recycled material in the construction of the home - Credit: Niche/Savills

The five-bedroom home is now listed on the market with estate agent Savills.

The eco home, which was designed by architect Jerry Harrall, was previously listed for sale with an asking price of £575,000 in 2017.

The five-bedroom property can be found between Sudbury and Hadleigh

The five-bedroom property can be found between Sudbury and Hadleigh - Credit: Niche/Savills

Property agent Peter Ogilvie, head of residential sales at Savills Ipswich, said: "The Arc is a striking contemporary home – built by our clients in an ecologically sensitive way to make use of solar photovoltaic and thermal panels.

Savills is marketing the property for £500,000

Savills is marketing the property for £500,000 - Credit: Niche/Savills

You may also want to watch:

"But perhaps most eye-catching of all is the amazing curved design which is centred around a delightful, low maintenance garden.

The construction of the home was followed in the Channel 4 show

The construction of the home was followed in the Channel 4 show - Credit: Niche/Savills

"The kitchen/reception room is also very special, with impressive floor to ceiling windows and French doors that create a great sense of space and flood the home with lots of natural light."

Most Read

  1. 1 Caravan owners furious after park suddenly blocks sales of properties
  2. 2 Engineers repair water main which flooded A14 roundabout
  3. 3 Matchday Recap: Blues cruise to victory at Fratton Park
  1. 4 The Suffolk pub serving a gourmet Sunday lunch three days a week
  2. 5 Portsmouth 0-4 Ipswich Town: Blues deliver Cook's biggest win as boss
  3. 6 'Our most complete performance of the season' - Cook on 4-0 win at Portsmouth
  4. 7 Former Suffolk school leaders found guilty of professional misconduct
  5. 8 Ratings: How the Ipswich Town players performed in their 4-0 win at Pompey
  6. 9 Family pay tribute to former Suffolk headteacher who has passed away
  7. 10 Framlingham taxi driver lives double life as Chateau Diaries star

The Arc is for sale with Savills for £500,000.

Sudbury News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A man died under suspicious circumstances at Hodgkinson Road Lorry Park in felixstowe, suffolk early this morning

Four men arrested after man dies at Felixstowe lorry park

Timothy Bradford

person
Shari McKay is moving her family out of their council house in Lowestoft which she claims is infeste

Investigations | Special Report

Family forced to live in tent after maggots and rats found in home

Jasper King

Author Picture Icon
The latest data shows coronavirus hotspots across Suffolk

Data

The places with the highest and lowest levels of Covid in Suffolk

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon
Paul Cook after the draw at Cambridge United.

'There are a million pundits... it becomes tedious' - Cook on Portsmouth...

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon