'Striking' Suffolk eco home featured on Grand Designs up for sale
- Credit: Niche/Savills
A "striking" Suffolk home that featured on Channel 4's Grand Designs is on the market for £500,000.
The construction of the Arc in Boxford, between Sudbury and Hadleigh, was shown in an episode the TV show back in 2010.
To minimise the property's impact on the environment, the developers aimed to use as much recycled material as possible in the construction.
The five-bedroom home is now listed on the market with estate agent Savills.
The eco home, which was designed by architect Jerry Harrall, was previously listed for sale with an asking price of £575,000 in 2017.
Property agent Peter Ogilvie, head of residential sales at Savills Ipswich, said: "The Arc is a striking contemporary home – built by our clients in an ecologically sensitive way to make use of solar photovoltaic and thermal panels.
"But perhaps most eye-catching of all is the amazing curved design which is centred around a delightful, low maintenance garden.
"The kitchen/reception room is also very special, with impressive floor to ceiling windows and French doors that create a great sense of space and flood the home with lots of natural light."
The Arc is for sale with Savills for £500,000.