News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > Lifestyle > Property

Revealed: The most expensive villages to buy a house in Suffolk

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Amos

Published: 8:00 AM September 24, 2022
Unveiling of Great Barton's new village sign.

Great Barton has been revealed as the most expensive place to buy a home - Credit: Archant

The most expensive villages to buy a house in Suffolk have been revealed, with Great Barton near Bury St Edmunds topping the list. 

The county has many lovely and historic towns, offering easy access to the countryside or coast.

But estate agent Savills has complied data from HM Land Registry to reveal the 10 most expensive villages and parishes to buy a home in Suffolk.

The data has been based on data from the 12 months up to May this year. 

With an average house price of £546,414, Great Barton has been named as the most expensive place to buy a home in the county after 38 sales. 

East Bergholt was second on the list, with an average house price of £524,467. 

Boxford, which was recently named one of the best places to live in the East of England, was named as the third most expensive. 

Boxford village sign

Boxford was also named as one of most expensive places to live - Credit: Archant

Tom Orford, part of the residential sales team at Savills in Suffolk, said the figures demonstrate the county’s enduring appeal – particularly for those looking to escape to the countryside.

Most Read

  1. 1 Body of man found by river in Suffolk village
  2. 2 Much-loved Suffolk café re-opens after shock summer closure 
  3. 3 £1.2billion plans to transform A12 move a step closer
  1. 4 Police identify man after victim sworn at in 'dog biting incident'
  2. 5 Family's tribute to 'beautiful' mum and daughter found dead at home
  3. 6 Town suffer injury blow with Leigh ruled out 'for a lengthy period' with leg fracture
  4. 7 Overgrown Suffolk village hedge labelled a 'danger' to motorists
  5. 8 'Surgery was a success' - Burgess shares x-rays of facial fractures
  6. 9 Second case of bird flu identified in Suffolk village this week
  7. 10 Former Town coach Jeffers back in football

“Of course, these figures are averages and they should be taken as such – one or two large sales can distort the numbers," he said.

"However, that said, behavioural and lifestyle changes have certainly continued to shape the market this year.

“Several of the villages on the list – Lavenham, Long Melford, Great Waldringfield and Boxford – are in that popular honeypot of the Stour Valley, on the edge of the Dedham Vale Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, while further east you also have East Bergholt.

Tom Orford, head of office at Savills Suffolk

Tom Orford, head of office at Savills Suffolk - Credit: RMG Photography

"All of the villages are very well served, surrounded by wonderful countryside, with pubs, local shops and a good sense of community alongside quality housing stock, access to schools and a good broadband connection.”

Mr Orford said that other villages in the top 10 were close to larger centres such as Ipswich and Bury St Edmunds – a trend that has only increased over the last 18 months to two years.

He added: “Capel St Mary, Rushmere St Andrew, Holbrook, Great Barton and Moulton, all are within striking distance of larger centres and offer a great – yet perhaps comparably more affordable – alternative for those who want access to the countryside while also being close enough to a town to benefit from its key amenities and services, such as rail connections into London or Cambridge.”

Mr Orford warned that while the market remained strong – and busier than before the pandemic – there were signs that rising costs of living could soon have an impact.

“Buyers are now a little more conscious when it comes to how much they are willing to spend,” he said.

“Ultimately, in the short term, the market will be predominately driven by home owner need, rather than lifestyle influences which drove the market during the pandemic. 

"As a result, after more than two years of runaway house price growth, sellers will  need to become much more realistic when it comes to pricing their home, especially as more stock comes onto the market.

“As and when inflation has been tamed, the cost of debt eases and we see a pick-up in both domestic and global economic growth, we can expect price growth to return, particularly given the strength of buyers’ underlying commitment to move over the medium term.”

Suffolk

Don't Miss

Residents close to RAF Lakenheath are being warned of overnight flying

Suffolk Live News

Noise warning issued as late-night fighter jet exercises planned

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
The A14 is currently closed after a crash involving a motorcycle and lorry near Ipswich

A14 | Updated

A14 partially reopens after serious crash between lorry and motorcycle

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
A motorcyclist was killed after a crash on the A14 outside Ipswich

Suffolk Live News | Updated

Suspected drug driver arrested after motorcyclist dies in A14 lorry crash

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Existing beach hut owners at Manor End demonstrate the distance between the planned two rows

East Suffolk Council

New Suffolk seafront beach huts could be 'displaced and damaged'

Dominic Bareham

person