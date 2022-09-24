Revealed: The most expensive villages to buy a house in Suffolk

Great Barton has been revealed as the most expensive place to buy a home - Credit: Archant

The most expensive villages to buy a house in Suffolk have been revealed, with Great Barton near Bury St Edmunds topping the list.

The county has many lovely and historic towns, offering easy access to the countryside or coast.

But estate agent Savills has complied data from HM Land Registry to reveal the 10 most expensive villages and parishes to buy a home in Suffolk.

The data has been based on data from the 12 months up to May this year.

With an average house price of £546,414, Great Barton has been named as the most expensive place to buy a home in the county after 38 sales.

East Bergholt was second on the list, with an average house price of £524,467.

Boxford, which was recently named one of the best places to live in the East of England, was named as the third most expensive.

Boxford was also named as one of most expensive places to live - Credit: Archant

Tom Orford, part of the residential sales team at Savills in Suffolk, said the figures demonstrate the county’s enduring appeal – particularly for those looking to escape to the countryside.

“Of course, these figures are averages and they should be taken as such – one or two large sales can distort the numbers," he said.

"However, that said, behavioural and lifestyle changes have certainly continued to shape the market this year.

“Several of the villages on the list – Lavenham, Long Melford, Great Waldringfield and Boxford – are in that popular honeypot of the Stour Valley, on the edge of the Dedham Vale Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, while further east you also have East Bergholt.

Tom Orford, head of office at Savills Suffolk - Credit: RMG Photography

"All of the villages are very well served, surrounded by wonderful countryside, with pubs, local shops and a good sense of community alongside quality housing stock, access to schools and a good broadband connection.”

Mr Orford said that other villages in the top 10 were close to larger centres such as Ipswich and Bury St Edmunds – a trend that has only increased over the last 18 months to two years.

He added: “Capel St Mary, Rushmere St Andrew, Holbrook, Great Barton and Moulton, all are within striking distance of larger centres and offer a great – yet perhaps comparably more affordable – alternative for those who want access to the countryside while also being close enough to a town to benefit from its key amenities and services, such as rail connections into London or Cambridge.”

Mr Orford warned that while the market remained strong – and busier than before the pandemic – there were signs that rising costs of living could soon have an impact.

“Buyers are now a little more conscious when it comes to how much they are willing to spend,” he said.

“Ultimately, in the short term, the market will be predominately driven by home owner need, rather than lifestyle influences which drove the market during the pandemic.

"As a result, after more than two years of runaway house price growth, sellers will need to become much more realistic when it comes to pricing their home, especially as more stock comes onto the market.

“As and when inflation has been tamed, the cost of debt eases and we see a pick-up in both domestic and global economic growth, we can expect price growth to return, particularly given the strength of buyers’ underlying commitment to move over the medium term.”