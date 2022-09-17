Where was hit Netflix series The Crown filmed in Suffolk?

Scenes for the hit Netflix show The Crown were filmed in Suffolk - Credit: PA

Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II Netflix has seen a surge in viewers tuning into their hit show The Crown, but not everyone knows some scenes were shot in Suffolk.

Filming for the series, which tells the life of the Queen and the Royal Family, took place across the county.

Somerleyton Hall near Lowestoft doubled up as Sandringham in series four of the show.

Filming for The Crown took place at Somerleyton Hall - Credit: Archant

The Sandringham Estate is one of the Royal Family's private residences where they often spend Christmas.

Speaking in 2020 Somerleyton’s events manager Peter Thompson said: "Somerleyton Hall and Sandringham House share many of the same design roots.

"Both were originally Jacobean houses that were extensively remodelled in the Victorian era, so they have a very similar feel and sensibility about them.

“It was a mammoth operation because we had to pack away all our furniture, paint the walls to look like Sandringham and then they brought in their own furniture by the lorry load.

"It took 12 days to strip out the hall and to dress it for just three days of filming – albeit very long days."

Suffolk also doubled as Ghana when scenes were Elveden Hall in 2017.

Film crew units at Elveden Hall - Credit: Andy Abbott

Scenes charting the Queen's visit to the African country in 1961 were shot at the hall.

Elveden Hall has been a popular place for filming in recent years with films such as scenes for Lara Croft: Tomb Raider, Eyes Wide Shut, Stardust and The Living Daylights were all shot in Suffolk.