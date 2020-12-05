10 people rescued from bus stuck in floodwater
PUBLISHED: 08:21 05 December 2020 | UPDATED: 08:38 05 December 2020
Firefighters and police rescued 10 people stranded on a bus in floodwaters in Suffolk last night.
Emergency services were called to the scene in Brockley at approximately 6.53pm last night after heavy flooding.
The B1066 was closed while the road remained flooded and police officers commandeered some nearby kayaks to go and check the bus passengers were okay.
The crew of firefighters from Bury St Edmunds managed to move the group safely off the bus by 8.04pm.
At another incident earlier in the day in Preston St Mary, three people were rescued from stranded vehicle in Grubb Lane.
A local farmer also stepped in to help rescue another person.
Another person was trapped in their vehicle in rising floodwaters Ashen Lane, Stoke by Clare, and also had to be rescued by firefighters.
