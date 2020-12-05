10 people rescued from bus stuck in floodwater

Officers from Haverhill police had to commandeer some kayaks last night to rescue 10 people stuck on a stranded bus in Brockley. Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE Archant

Firefighters and police rescued 10 people stranded on a bus in floodwaters in Suffolk last night.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Haverhill police officers and Suffolk firefighters worked together last night to rescue 10 people from a bus stranded in flood water in Brockley. Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE Haverhill police officers and Suffolk firefighters worked together last night to rescue 10 people from a bus stranded in flood water in Brockley. Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Emergency services were called to the scene in Brockley at approximately 6.53pm last night after heavy flooding.

MORE: Flood warnings across Suffolk as river levels rise

You may also want to watch:

The B1066 was closed while the road remained flooded and police officers commandeered some nearby kayaks to go and check the bus passengers were okay.

Police officers were also called to Long Melford village hall where the Chad Brook had burst its banks. Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE Police officers were also called to Long Melford village hall where the Chad Brook had burst its banks. Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

The crew of firefighters from Bury St Edmunds managed to move the group safely off the bus by 8.04pm.

At another incident earlier in the day in Preston St Mary, three people were rescued from stranded vehicle in Grubb Lane.

A local farmer also stepped in to help rescue another person.

Another person was trapped in their vehicle in rising floodwaters Ashen Lane, Stoke by Clare, and also had to be rescued by firefighters.