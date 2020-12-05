E-edition Read the EADT online edition
10 people rescued from bus stuck in floodwater

PUBLISHED: 08:21 05 December 2020 | UPDATED: 08:38 05 December 2020

Officers from Haverhill police had to commandeer some kayaks last night to rescue 10 people stuck on a stranded bus in Brockley. Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Archant

Firefighters and police rescued 10 people stranded on a bus in floodwaters in Suffolk last night.

Haverhill police officers and Suffolk firefighters worked together last night to rescue 10 people from a bus stranded in flood water in Brockley. Picture: SUFFOLK POLICEHaverhill police officers and Suffolk firefighters worked together last night to rescue 10 people from a bus stranded in flood water in Brockley. Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Emergency services were called to the scene in Brockley at approximately 6.53pm last night after heavy flooding.

MORE: Flood warnings across Suffolk as river levels rise

The B1066 was closed while the road remained flooded and police officers commandeered some nearby kayaks to go and check the bus passengers were okay.

Police officers were also called to Long Melford village hall where the Chad Brook had burst its banks. Picture: SUFFOLK POLICEPolice officers were also called to Long Melford village hall where the Chad Brook had burst its banks. Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

The crew of firefighters from Bury St Edmunds managed to move the group safely off the bus by 8.04pm.

At another incident earlier in the day in Preston St Mary, three people were rescued from stranded vehicle in Grubb Lane.

A local farmer also stepped in to help rescue another person.

Another person was trapped in their vehicle in rising floodwaters Ashen Lane, Stoke by Clare, and also had to be rescued by firefighters.

