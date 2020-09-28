E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Breaking

18 workers at Bernard Matthews factory in Suffolk test positive for coronavirus

PUBLISHED: 15:16 28 September 2020 | UPDATED: 15:18 28 September 2020

18 staff at the Bernard Matthews factory in Holton have tested positive for coronavirus Picture: ANTONY KELLY

18 staff at the Bernard Matthews factory in Holton have tested positive for coronavirus Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Archant Norfolk 2017

Eighteen workers at a Bernard Matthews factory near Halesworth have tested positive for Covid-19.

The staff and their contacts, all working at the firm’s turkey processing facility in Holton, are self-isolating at home after around 100 employees were tested for coronavirus.

But health experts have moved to reassure the community, highlighting how only a “relatively small number” of staff at the facility have tested positive for the virus.

Bernard Matthews introduced a range of measures aimed at preventing the spread of Covid-19 at their factories earlier this year, including regular temperature checks, staff working in bubbles, marshals, masks and visors and social distancing.

Around 100 staff have recently been tested for the virus, with the majority returning negative results - but 18 were tested positive.

It understood that the majority of the employees who tested positive for coronavirus live in the Great Yarmouth and Lowestoft areas, with a Bernard Matthews spokesman saying the virus is not believed to have spread among workers at the factory.

You may also want to watch:

The outbreak comes just over a month after the Banham Poultry factory in Norfolk was forced to close after 80 workers returned positive coronavirus tests.

Stuart Keeble, Suffolk’s director of public health, said: “I’d like to reassure people that this is, at this stage, a relatively small number of cases and that the situation is being very carefully managed by all the partners working closely together.

“All partners recognise the importance of protecting staff and the wider community, which is why we’re reminding people, especially those who live in these areas, to keep following government guidance around hand washing, social distancing and wearing face coverings. 

“Together we can stop the spread of Covid-19 and keep people safe.

“I’d especially like to recognise Barnard Matthews’ management for the speed and thoroughness with which they’ve acted. They have extensive controls in place and we’re supporting them closely.”

A Bernard Matthews spokesman said: “We are grateful for the help of all local agencies and we fully support their objectives to protect the local community.

“We believe these small number of cases were initiated in the community, but nevertheless we will continue to enforce our robust Covid measures as we enter into our busiest period of the year.”

MORE: Latest coronavirus infection rates revealed for your area

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

18 workers at Bernard Matthews factory in Suffolk test positive for coronavirus

18 staff at the Bernard Matthews factory in Holton have tested positive for coronavirus Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Man fined after birthday party breaches ‘rule of six’

A 35th birthday party was shut down on Saturday night by police after a large gathering was reported inside a home in Colchester. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Police and dog unit swarm Ipswich estate

A large police presence was in Byron Road in Whitton this afternoon. Picture: TEL MORE SERVICES LTD

Policing ‘rule of six’ puts extra pressure on officers, union warns

Darren Harris said crime in Suffolk is back to pre-lockdown levels Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE FEDERATION

Death of gifted student with anorexia ‘could have been avoided’, mother tells inquest

Averil Hart inquest: The Suffolk teenager died just weeks into her first term at the University of East Anglia Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY