Burst water main floods A14 roundabout and leaves homes without water

Matthew Earth

Published: 1:35 PM October 19, 2021   
A roundabout off the A14 at Bury St Edmunds has been flooded

A roundabout off the A14 has been flooded and homes in Bury St Edmunds have been left without water due to a burst pipe.

The A14 Moreton Hall Interchange roundabout is flooded, with water spewing onto the road under the A14.

Police have warned motorists to take care in the area due to the flooding. 

According to the Anglian Water checker, an outage is affecting homes on the Moreton Hall estate, Fornham St Martin, Fornham All Saints and Little Livermere.

The outage is affecting homes in Bury St Edmunds

A statement posted on the Anglian Water website this afternoon says: "We're aware of reports of a loss of supply in the area and are working hard to identify the cause so that we can get your supply back to normal as soon as possible."

It is the second time in a week that residents in Bury St Edmunds have been left without water after a mains pipe burst last Tuesday.

A14
Suffolk Live
Bury St Edmunds News

