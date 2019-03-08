E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Is this your car? Expensive Audi abandoned on high street may be crushed

PUBLISHED: 14:12 22 October 2019 | UPDATED: 14:12 22 October 2019

The Audi is an A4 Sport Convertible and will be removed by Babergh District Council before the end of the day. The owner has been informed and the car will be crushed if they do not respond soon. Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

An expensive Audi A4 abandoned in Hadleigh High Street could be crushed if it is not claimed by its owner.

Barbegh District Council left this notice on the car to inform residents that the vehicle had been dealt with. Picture: ARCHANTBarbegh District Council left this notice on the car to inform residents that the vehicle had been dealt with. Picture: ARCHANT

The vehicle was abandoned on Saturday, October 19 and has damage to its bodywork and a flat tyre.

It is unclear if the car was involved in an accident, how it sustained the damage or why it was left there.

A Babergh District Council spokesman said on Tuesday: "We have written to the owner to inform them that their car is there.

"We have not had a response from them and if it hasn't already happened, I expect the car will be removed later today.

"The car was also untaxed, therefore we have informed the DVLA as they have the right to remove the car too.

"If the owner does not get in contact with us for a period of time, then we will unfortunately have to dispose of the car."

The council disposes of cars by crushing them.

