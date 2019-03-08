Is this your car? Expensive Audi abandoned on high street may be crushed
PUBLISHED: 14:12 22 October 2019 | UPDATED: 14:12 22 October 2019
Archant
An expensive Audi A4 abandoned in Hadleigh High Street could be crushed if it is not claimed by its owner.
The vehicle was abandoned on Saturday, October 19 and has damage to its bodywork and a flat tyre.
It is unclear if the car was involved in an accident, how it sustained the damage or why it was left there.
A Babergh District Council spokesman said on Tuesday: "We have written to the owner to inform them that their car is there.
"We have not had a response from them and if it hasn't already happened, I expect the car will be removed later today.
"The car was also untaxed, therefore we have informed the DVLA as they have the right to remove the car too.
"If the owner does not get in contact with us for a period of time, then we will unfortunately have to dispose of the car."
The council disposes of cars by crushing them.