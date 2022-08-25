Release date confirmed for new Arctic Monkeys album recorded in Suffolk

(L-R) Matt Helders, Alex Turner Jamie Cook and Nick O'Malley from Arctic Monkeys with their awards in the press room at the 2014 Brit Awards at the O2 Arena, London - Credit: Ian West/PA Archive/PA Images

Chart-topping British indie band Arctic Monkeys have announced the release date of their new album, which was partially recorded at Butley Priory near Woodbridge.

Entitled 'The Car', The Sheffield group's latest record will be available on October 21, 2022.

It will be their seventh studio album and the band's first since the release of Tranquillity Base Hotel & Casino in 2018.

Arctic Monkeys recorded their new album at Butley Priory, a converted monastery near Woodbridge - Credit: Lindsay Want

Speaking to The Big Issue, frontman Alex Turner said the decision to record at Butley Priory was inspired by a number of rock and roll legends.

“There’s a bunch of Led Zeppelin and Stones records where they were in this house in the country and then they went and sorted it all out and overdubbed it elsewhere", he said.

“We went there in the summer, took all the equipment, got the raw material and then took it on elsewhere.”

Located between Woodbridge and Orford, the Priory is a converted monastery which now hosts events, weddings and other private functions.

According to their website, the band stayed throughout June last year to record the album.

A post read: "Musicians love the acoustics in the Great Hall and Drawing room, with their huge vaulted ceilings.

A quote on the Priory's website said: "Being serenaded while watering and weeding the garden, listening to the double bass, drums and piano wafting out of the open double doors, was pretty nice" - Credit: John Kerr

"Being serenaded while watering and weeding the garden, listening to the double bass, drums and piano wafting out of the open double doors, was pretty nice."

Formed in 2002, Arctic Monkeys shot to prominence after the release of 'Whatever People Say I Am, That's What I'm Not' in 2006.

The album featured two UK numbers ones and became the fastest-selling debut album in British chart history,

The band, which consists of Alex Turner, Jamie Cook, Matt Helders and Nick O'Malley, saw all five of their subsequent releases debut at number one.

Dining room at Butley Priory - Credit: John Kerr

Their fifth album, AM, was their most successful in the United States, topping four Billboard charts and being certified platinum in 2017.

'The Car' will feature 10 songs, with the group performing one track, “I Ain’t Quite Where I Think I Am”, for the first time on Tuesday at a live performance in Zurich.