Wanted man recalled to prison after arrest in connection with armed robberies

A man arrested in connection to two knife point incidents in Suffolk earlier this week has been recalled to prison.

A total of five people were arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the robberies on Monday March 30, when police attended an address in Thetford.

A 37-year-old man from Bury St Edmunds, two men from Thetford aged 47 and 44 and two 36-year-old women, one from Thetford and one from the Eye area, were taken to the Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

The two men from Thetford and the women have since been released on bail until Thursday April 23, pending further enquiries.

The male from Bury St Edmunds was bailed in connection with the incidents but was wanted on recall to prison and so was detained to be transferred into custody.

The first incident took place at around 7.45pm on Sunday, March 29 at McColl’s in Church Street, Eye, when a man entered the shop wielding a knife.

He grabbed a female member of staff and demanded cash from the tills. He fled a short while later on foot empty handed, leaving the shop keeper shaken but no one hurt.

The second incident was in Leiston at Londis in Sizewell Road, when a man entered the premises at 8.45pm with a knife demanding cash from the member of staff.

After what was described as a ‘short scuffle’ the offender left the shop with a quantity of cash – no one was hurt during the incident.

Detectives are continuing to appeal for anyone with information about these incidents to contact East CID at Lowestoft Police Station, quoting reference 18720/20 (Eye) or 18710/20 (Leiston).