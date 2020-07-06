E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Fresh warning after children seen playing near dangerous cliffs

PUBLISHED: 05:30 07 July 2020

Tonnes of material falls from Bawdsey Cliffs every day due to erosion Picture: SUPPLIED BY HM COASTGUARD

Tonnes of material falls from Bawdsey Cliffs every day due to erosion Picture: SUPPLIED BY HM COASTGUARD

Archant

People are being urged to stay away from potentially dangerous cliffs at Bawdsey after children were seen playing on the beach below over the weekend.

Tonnes of sand and rock fall from Bawdsey Cliffs every single day due to erosion, with landowner PGL installing barriers and placing signs warning people of the danger.

Several fresh cliff falls were spotted on the beach over the weekend.

Aldeburgh Coastguard Rescue Team had previously expressed concern after families were seen beneath the cliffs in May.

James Mallinder, East Suffolk Council’s cabinet member for the environment, urged visitors to adhere to the safety guidance that is on display at the cliffs.

He said: “I would like to remind people that the barriers and signage warning of hazards at Bawdsey Cliffs are in place to keep everyone safe, and it remains important that residents and visitors alike adhere to these and keep vigilant when visiting the area.”

MORE: Warning after ‘children seen playing’ on dangerous cliffs on Suffolk coast

