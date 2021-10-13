BBC show recruiting make-up artists to follow in Suffolk winner's footsteps

Published: 8:36 AM October 13, 2021 Updated: 8:48 AM October 13, 2021

Aspiring artists are being encouraged to sign up to the BBC Three programme Glow Up - Credit: BBC/Wall To Wall/Guy Levy

Aspiring make-up artists are being encouraged to sign up for a BBC Three show after the winner of the last series came from Suffolk.

Glow Up is recruiting new make-up artists for its upcoming fourth series.

Former West Suffolk College student Sophie Baverstock took home the top spot on the BBC programme earlier this year.

A spokesman for the show said: "We are looking for people from all walks of life with a creative eye, are brimming with ideas and a drive to succeed.

"This is an amazing opportunity to work with some of the most respected names in the industry and compete in incredible make-up challenges."

Miss Baverstock said winning the competition changed her life after having the opportunity to showcase her talent on the national stage and to some of the biggest names in the beauty industry.

Anyone who would like to take part in the series should apply online.