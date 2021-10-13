News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

BBC show recruiting make-up artists to follow in Suffolk winner's footsteps

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 8:36 AM October 13, 2021    Updated: 8:48 AM October 13, 2021
WARNING: Embargoed for publication until 00:00:01 on 01/06/2021 - Programme Name: Glow Up - TX: n/a

Aspiring artists are being encouraged to sign up to the BBC Three programme Glow Up - Credit: BBC/Wall To Wall/Guy Levy

Aspiring make-up artists are being encouraged to sign up for a BBC Three show after the winner of the last series came from Suffolk. 

Glow Up is recruiting new make-up artists for its upcoming fourth series. 

Former West Suffolk College student Sophie Baverstock took home the top spot on the BBC programme earlier this year. 

A spokesman for the show said: "We are looking for people from all walks of life with a creative eye, are brimming with ideas and a drive to succeed. 

"This is an amazing opportunity to work with some of the most respected names in the industry and compete in incredible make-up challenges."

WARNING: Embargoed for publication until 00:00:01 on 13/04/2021 - Programme Name: Glow Up - TX: n/a

Suffolk's Sophie Baverstock won the BBC Three Glow Up competition - Credit: BBC/Wall To Wall/Guy Levy

Miss Baverstock said winning the competition changed her life after having the opportunity to showcase her talent on the national stage and to some of the biggest names in the beauty industry. 

Anyone who would like to take part in the series should apply online

Suffolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Cancer patient Olle Nash has arrived home after sailing around Britain on Renegade. Picture: Sarah

Suffolk Live | Updated

Orwell Bridge reopens as emergency services respond to incident

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Lowestoft North Beach on Sunday. The beach level is even lower.

Police cordon off woodland near beach

Anthony Carroll

person
An officer was injured while making an arrest. Stock image.

Body of man in 40s recovered from River Orwell

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans, pictured at MK Dons recently. Photo: Pagepix

Football

Former Town owner Marcus Evans linked with takeover of Championship club

Mike Bacon

Author Picture Icon