‘Protest’ beach party uses inflatable bananas in support of nuclear energy

PUBLISHED: 12:43 18 September 2020 | UPDATED: 13:33 18 September 2020

Protestors joined the Nuclear for Net Zero group for a beach party last Saturday in support of Sizwell C nuclear power plant. Picture: NUCLEAR FOR NET ZERO

Protestors joined the Nuclear for Net Zero group for a beach party last Saturday in support of Sizwell C nuclear power plant. Picture: NUCLEAR FOR NET ZERO

A recently formed activist group in support of nuclear energy as the answer to the climate crisis, held a beach party protest last weekend in support of Sizewell C.

Protestors joined the Nuclear for Net Zero group for a beach party last Saturday in support of Sizwell C nuclear power plant. Picture: NUCLEAR FOR NET ZERO

Nuclear for Net Zero (N4NZ) was formed by climate activist Zion Lights and has now held two unusual protests in Suffolk using bananas as props to get their message across.

The fruit is naturally radioactive and the activists use it to demonstrate the uses of uranium.

The group of 16 people – a mix of local residents and activists – gathered on the beach in Leiston in front of the existing nuclear power station Sizewell B for a picnic and swim with huge inflatable bananas.

Protestors joined the Nuclear for Net Zero group for a beach party last Saturday in support of Sizwell C nuclear power plant. Picture: NUCLEAR FOR NET ZERO

The protesters played socially-distanced beach volleyball, shared food and displayed pro-nuclear banners on the beach.

Ms Lights said: “We are facing a climate emergency and opposing any low-carbon power source right now is madness.

“I support all positive measures that can contribute to getting the UK to zero carbon in 2035, and it’s imperative that these measures are evidence-based rather than ideology-led.

“It is a big challenge to the old green groups to stop opposing zero carbon power, but we simply cannot face the 21st century with a 1970s mindset.

“There are positive solutions we can get behind, and nuclear definitely is one of them.”

EDF Energy’s proposal to build Sizewell C, a £20 billion scheme that would create thousands of jobs, has sparked much controversy in the region, with many claiming it would cause great environmental harm to area.

Protestors joined the Nuclear for Net Zero group for a beach party last Saturday in support of Sizwell C nuclear power plant. Picture: NUCLEAR FOR NET ZERO

The newly-formed N4NZ group held its first on September 1 in Ipswich and is demanding the government bring forward the UK’s legally-binding net zero target from 2050 to 2035, as required by the climate emergency.

It argues this is only possible with a major contribution from nuclear new-build, both to decarbonise the electricity grid and to replace oil with hydrogen in transport and industry.

A planning application for Sizewell C has been submitted by EDF but the government has said it is exploring financing options for the plant after plans were scrapped for a nuclear power station in Wales.

The decision has led to concerns Sizewell C could suffer a similar fate - in which case thousands of jobs would not be created.

Miss Lights hopes to organise more events in support of Sizewell C in the future, in solidarity with Suffolk residents who are fighting for the nuclear power station to be built.

