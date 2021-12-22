Gallery

This stunning photo shows how Bury St Edmunds has lit up for Christmas - Credit: Ben Lord Photography

Photographer Ben Lord captured Suffolk's festive spirit on camera with these stunning images of Bury St Edmunds after dark.

His photos show how the town has lit up for Christmas - helping to lift spirits amid current concerns over Covid.

Some Christmassy yarn bombing in Bury St Edmunds - Credit: Ben Lord Photography

He took the pictures while on an evening stroll through the town, spotting some festive yarn-bombing along the way.

Ben said: “I’ve photographed Bury during different seasons, but there has to be something particularly magical about doing it with a landscape of lights that you just can’t help but get into the festive spirit from.

Bury St Edmunds town centre all lit up for Christmas - Credit: Ben Lord Photography

"In travelling extensively with my work, I can often overlook what is on my own doorstep.

"Seeing Bury lit up as I did taking these photos really gave me another opportunity to appreciate just how stunning and picturesque my home town is, whatever the time of day or season in the year.”

Christmas has come to Bury St Edmunds, with the tree and lights - Credit: Ben Lord Photography

St Edmundsbury Cathedral lit up at night - Credit: Ben Lord Photography

St Edmundsbury Cathedral all lit up - Credit: Ben Lord Photography

Shining lights after dark at St Edmundsbury Cathedral - Credit: Ben Lord Photography



