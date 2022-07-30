Body found in pond confirmed to be man missing since February

Updated

Christopher Scales was first reported missing in February 2022 - Credit: Essex Police

A body found in a Colchester pond earlier this week has been identified as Christopher Scales, police have confirmed.

Officers were called to the Distillery Pond area of Colchester on Monday, July 25 shortly after 5pm.

According to Essex Police, specialist teams recovered the body of a man.

A forensic post-mortem examination was carried out and the man has been identified as Christopher Scales.

Widespread searches had been carried out for the 41-year-old who had been missing since February.

Following the discovery, his family have been informed and are being supported by Essex Police.

An Essex Police spokesman added: "The thoughts of everyone at Essex Police are today with Christopher's family and friends."

A fundraiser has been set up to help the family raise £4,000 for the dad-of-two's funeral.

A statement on the online fundraiser reads: "As most of you are aware Chris went missing almost six months ago without a trace, unfortunately, yesterday the worst possible outcome was realised.

"Chris was found and is very sadly no longer with us.

"As you can imagine these past six months have been a rollercoaster of emotions and incredibly distressing for Chris' family – wife Emma, son Harry and daughter Lily.

"Emma has had to adapt to raising their children alone, supporting them in trying to come to terms with their dad's sudden disappearance whilst dealing with her own struggles."

It continues: "Chris deserves the very best of send-offs, he deserves to finally rest in peace and I hope together we can make this happen.

"Chris, may you rest in eternal peace."

