Border Force 'urgently responding' to incident off the Harwich coast

Published: 10:01 AM October 26, 2021 Updated: 10:05 AM October 26, 2021

The Border Force is currently responding to an incident off the coast of Felixstowe (file photo) - Credit: Sarah Lucy brown

Border Force officers are "urgently responding" to an incident off the Harwich coast.

A spokeswoman for the Home Office said: "Border Force is urgently responding to an ongoing incident off the coast of Harwich.

"Further details will be provided after the initial response and once the situation has been resolved."

This is a breaking news story. Be sure the check back on the website for further updates as they come in.

Join our Suffolk Breaking News Facebook group to be the first to see breaking news stories in the county.