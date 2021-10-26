News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Border Force 'urgently responding' to incident off the Harwich coast

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 10:01 AM October 26, 2021    Updated: 10:05 AM October 26, 2021
Search and Rescue operation off the coast of Felixstowe.

The Border Force is currently responding to an incident off the coast of Felixstowe (file photo) - Credit: Sarah Lucy brown

Border Force officers are "urgently responding" to an incident off the Harwich coast.  

A spokeswoman for the Home Office said: "Border Force is urgently responding to an ongoing incident off the coast of Harwich. 

"Further details will be provided after the initial response and once the situation has been resolved."

This is a breaking news story. Be sure the check back on the website for further updates as they come in. 

Join our Suffolk Breaking News Facebook group to be the first to see breaking news stories in the county. 

You may also want to watch:

Suffolk Live
Felixstowe News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Bersant Celina celebrates the Town second goal

Ipswich Town vs Fleetwood Town

Matchday Recap: Celina wins it for Town and sends Portman Road wild

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
This breed of horse is a Suffolk icon - but what is it called? Take our quiz and test your knowledge

Quiz

How Suffolk are you? Take our quiz to find out

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
A view of Southwold beach and its lighthouse

Housing News

Revealed: The most expensive towns to buy a home in Suffolk

Angus Williams

Author Picture Icon
Emergency services are currently at the scene of a crash in Haverhill

Suffolk Live

Road closed as one person trapped in car on its roof

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon