Person dies after being hit by train in north Essex

A person has died after being hit by a train in north Essex at the weekend, police have confirmed.

The incident, which happened shortly before 7am on Saturday, saw services in East Anglia suspended after emergency services were called to the line at Braintree.

A spokeswoman for British Transport Police said: "Officers were called to the line near Braintree at 6.59am on Saturday, March 5, following reports of a casualty on the tracks .

"Paramedics also attended and sadly a person was pronounced dead at the scene.

"The incident is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner."

Services between Braintree and Witham were suspended while emergency services attended the incident.

