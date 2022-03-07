News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Person dies after being hit by train in north Essex

Johnny Griffith

Published: 1:47 PM March 7, 2022
Train services between Braintree and Witham have been suspended after a person was hit by a train

A person has died after being hit by a train near Braintree at the weekend - Credit: Google Maps

A person has died after being hit by a train in north Essex at the weekend, police have confirmed.

The incident, which happened shortly before 7am on Saturday, saw services in East Anglia suspended after emergency services were called to the line at Braintree.

A spokeswoman for British Transport Police said: "Officers were called to the line near Braintree at 6.59am on Saturday, March 5, following reports of a casualty on the tracks .

"Paramedics also attended and sadly a person was pronounced dead at the scene.

"The incident is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner."

Services between Braintree and Witham were suspended while emergency services attended the incident. 

If you need help and support, call Norfolk and Suffolk Foundation Trust’s First Response helpline 0808 196 3494 or the Samaritans on 116 123. Both services are available 24 hours 7 days a week. You can also download the Stay Alive app on Apple & Android.

Essex Live News
British Transport Police
Braintree News

