Fire crews continue to tackle overnight forest blaze in Brandon

Tom Swindles

Published: 7:58 AM July 25, 2022
Updated: 8:03 AM July 25, 2022
A forest fire broke out in Brandon overnight

A forest fire broke out in Brandon overnight - Credit: Brandon Fire Station

Fire crews have spent the night tackling a forest blaze which broke out in Brandon.

Emergency services were called at about 1am to reports of smoke in the London Road area.

A total of eight appliances were sent to the scene.

As of this morning, three remain at the woodland.

A spokesman for Suffolk County Council confirmed there were no casualties.

The blaze followed a huge fire that broke out in Knodishall in east Suffolk on Sunday.

