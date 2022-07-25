Fire crews continue to tackle overnight forest blaze in Brandon

A forest fire broke out in Brandon overnight - Credit: Brandon Fire Station

Fire crews have spent the night tackling a forest blaze which broke out in Brandon.

Emergency services were called at about 1am to reports of smoke in the London Road area.

A total of eight appliances were sent to the scene.

Busy night working at a forest fire in Brandon. This incident is still ongoing. pic.twitter.com/lZbCIxYFzI — Brandon Fire Station (@StationBrandon) July 25, 2022

As of this morning, three remain at the woodland.

A spokesman for Suffolk County Council confirmed there were no casualties.

The blaze followed a huge fire that broke out in Knodishall in east Suffolk on Sunday.