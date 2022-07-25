Fire crews continue to tackle overnight forest blaze in Brandon
Published: 7:58 AM July 25, 2022
Updated: 8:03 AM July 25, 2022
- Credit: Brandon Fire Station
Fire crews have spent the night tackling a forest blaze which broke out in Brandon.
Emergency services were called at about 1am to reports of smoke in the London Road area.
A total of eight appliances were sent to the scene.
As of this morning, three remain at the woodland.
A spokesman for Suffolk County Council confirmed there were no casualties.
The blaze followed a huge fire that broke out in Knodishall in east Suffolk on Sunday.