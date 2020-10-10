Six bungalows near Sudbury given green light

Six bungalows have been approved for Stanstead, near Sudbury Picture: GOOGLE EARTH Archant

A scheme to build six bungalows near Sudbury has been given the go-ahead by planners.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

In August, Self Build Developments submitted proposals to Babergh District Council seeking permission to build the small development in The Hill, Stanstead.

The developer originally received planning permission to build two homes and four bungalows, though this proposal was revised after it considered the “current economic climate”.

You may also want to watch:

Self Build Developments said the designs of the homes had been “carefully considered” to fit within the land.

The planning statement said: “The principle of development has already been proven on the site so that is not in question, but we believe that the proposals are appropriate to the area and will complement the adjacent houses and enhance the current gap in the established residential building line of Upper Street.”

Babergh planners gave the development the green light last week.

MORE: 11,000 new homes to be built in Suffolk coastal by 2036