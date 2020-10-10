E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Six bungalows near Sudbury given green light

PUBLISHED: 15:45 10 October 2020 | UPDATED: 15:45 10 October 2020

Six bungalows have been approved for Stanstead, near Sudbury Picture: GOOGLE EARTH

Six bungalows have been approved for Stanstead, near Sudbury Picture: GOOGLE EARTH

Archant

A scheme to build six bungalows near Sudbury has been given the go-ahead by planners.

In August, Self Build Developments submitted proposals to Babergh District Council seeking permission to build the small development in The Hill, Stanstead.

The developer originally received planning permission to build two homes and four bungalows, though this proposal was revised after it considered the “current economic climate”.

You may also want to watch:

Self Build Developments said the designs of the homes had been “carefully considered” to fit within the land.

The planning statement said: “The principle of development has already been proven on the site so that is not in question, but we believe that the proposals are appropriate to the area and will complement the adjacent houses and enhance the current gap in the established residential building line of Upper Street.”

Babergh planners gave the development the green light last week.

MORE: 11,000 new homes to be built in Suffolk coastal by 2036

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Six bungalows near Sudbury given green light

Six bungalows have been approved for Stanstead, near Sudbury Picture: GOOGLE EARTH

Unusual home with stunning 1960s design - yours for £825k

This stunning five-bedroom house in Lower Ufford is on the market for £825,000 Picture: THE MODERN HOUSE

Suffolk’s community heroes celebrated in Queen’s Birthday Honours

Chief executive of Suffolk Community Foundation Stephen Singleton has been made an MBE Picture: SLYVAINE POITAU PHOTOGRAPHY/ SUFFOLK COMMUNITY FOUNDATION

Teenager’s skydive raises more than £500 for muscular dystrophy research

Danny Parker, from Newmarket, shed five stone to complete the skydive Picture: MUSCULAR DYSTROPHY UK

East Anglian Book Awards 2020 shortlist revealed

The shortlist for the 2020 East Anglian Book Awards is revealed today. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto