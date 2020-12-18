Published: 7:00 PM December 18, 2020

Loft & Spires has won the annual best-dressed Christmas window competition in Bury St Edmunds. Left to right: Jane Patton (winner of a £100 Bury St Edmunds Gift Card who voted for Loft & Spires), Our Bury St Edmunds vice chairman Maria Broadbent, Mayor of Bury St Edmunds Peter Thompson and from Loft & Spires Romy Abraham, Frances Maulkerson and Alice Garwood - Credit: Our Bury St Edmunds

A shop that wanted to evoke the feeling of a cosy, traditional Christmas has won the best-dressed festive window competition in Bury St Edmunds.

Staff at Loft & Spires, a home and gift shop in the Cornhill, were chosen by people voting on the LoyalFree app, run by Business Improvement District (BID) group Our Bury St Edmunds.

Loft & Spires has now won the annual competition for three of the last four years.

Highly commended were florist Tudor Rose in Hatter Street and Javelin in Abbeygate Street, both of which have previously won the prestigious Our Bury St Edmunds Shield and are known for their stunning Christmas window displays.

Javelin was a runner-up in the competition this year. Left to right, Jess Simm, Baalham and Hannah Hansford (all from Javelin) and Our Bury St Edmunds vice chairman Maria Broadbent - Credit: Our Bury St Edmunds

Loft & Spires’ winning window shows Father Christmas sitting in an armchair in front of a decorated fireplace, surrounded by gifts and with stockings stuffed with carrots hanging up for his reindeer.

Romy Abraham, who owns the shop, said: “This year we wanted to give the feeling of a cosy traditional Christmas, putting aside all the misery of 2020.

"Although we were closed throughout November’s lockdown we hope our window provided some Christmas cheer and comfort to those passing by and I thank everyone who decided to vote for us.

“Moreover, all at Loft & Spires send our heartfelt thanks to all our customers, old and new, who have been supporting us since re-opening by shopping locally - and, given these unprecedented times, we wish everyone as merry a Christmas as possible."

Tudor Rose florist was also a runner-up in the contest. Pictured are Our Bury St Edmunds vice chairman Maria Broadbent and James Mortlock (Tudor Rose) - Credit: Our Bury St Edmunds

The window at runner-up Tudor Rose also featured in this year’s Bury Merry Christmas film from Our Bury St Edmunds which was made as Covid-19 had cancelled the lights switch-on event.

With only a week to go until the big day, shoppers visiting Bury St Edmunds town centre for their last minute purchases are being reminded to be prepared for a different experience this year and to plan their shopping accordingly.

Coronavirus safety precautions mean that while many shops will be unable to allow as many people inside at one time, a number have extended their opening hours to compensate and shopping outside ‘peak’ times is likely to result in an easier experience without the need to queue to get into every shop.

Mark Cordell, chief executive of Our Bury St Edmunds, said: “Figures from this time last year show that some parts of the town were experiencing an average of ten thousand shoppers on a daily basis.

"Of course we are all looking forward to welcoming shoppers to Bury St Edmunds but are asking them to think about coming in at different times. If a shop is offering a click and collect service and you can book to collect your item just before they close then you may save time by not having to queue to get into the shop in the first place.

“If you do see a queue outside the shop you want to visit then please be patient, be kind and take the advice of any staff managing that queue. Remember the hands, face, space advice – there is sanitiser widely available and don’t forget your face-covering.”