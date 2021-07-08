Cinema showing England's Euro final on new 4K screen

Published: 7:00 PM July 8, 2021

Abbeygate Cinema in Bury St Edmunds will be showing England's match with Italy on Sunday - Credit: Mike Kirkham

Football fans will have the chance to watch England's Euro 2020 final clash on a new 4K curved screen at a Bury St Edmunds cinema.

Abbeygate Cinema will be screening Sunday evening's match with Italy, with supporters being able to watch the action from reclining seats and sofas.

Drinks will also be available from the bar at the Hatter Street venue.

Seats are available to reserve for £3.50, which will serve as a voucher to exchange for drinks or snacks.

Abbeygate Cinema has confirmed it will be following all Covid rules throughout the screening.

You may also want to watch:

Andrea Holmes, Abbeygate Cinema's marketing manager, said: "We're so excited to be able to offer this opportunity to eager fans wanting to enjoy this longed-for moment.

"This feel-good, history-making moment in time will be even more meaningful and poignant given the challenging times we have all been through in recent months.'

"Being able to screen the final and bring people together in a safe environment means a lot to us and our team - we've missed our customers, an audience, and this is a chance for people to come together during the most challenging times."

See where else you can watch the Euro 2020 final in Suffolk here.