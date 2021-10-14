Missing 66-year-old woman found in field after search
Published: 3:08 PM October 14, 2021
A missing 66-year-old woman was found in a field after a two-day search by police and rescue teams.
Katherine King was reported missing from her home in Ridley Road, Bury St Edmunds on Tuesday afternoon.
A spokesman for Suffolk police said officers had been "extremely concerned" for her welfare.
Volunteers from Suffolk Lowland Search and Rescue (SULSAR) were recruited to join the search.
Ms King was later found in a field in Fornham Road on Thursday, Suffolk police confirmed.
She was taken to hospital as a precaution.
The Suffolk police spokesman thanked SULSAR and the public for their help in the search.
