Suffolk's favourite café turns 20
- Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND
An Aldeburgh café is going from "strength to strength" as it celebrates its 20th birthday this month.
Susie Medland has been running Munchies café and restaurant in the seaside town since January 2002.
One of Susie's highlights was when Munchies was voted the best café in Suffolk last year by East Anglian Daily Times readers.
"It was nice to win something finally," said Susie.
"We didn't open the restaurant for 21 months, so we developed an app and a website so people could order online. We were doorstep delivering to people who were isolating."
To celebrate Munchies' milestone Susie is hoping to host a beach party in August, for customers, regulars, and staff both past and present.
Susie added: "The 20 years have been amazing and we're just going from strength to strength, we've still got loads of my original team and we're just having the best time.
"I don't want to change anything, people love it just like it is."
