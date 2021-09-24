Petrol station in Suffolk closes as motorists form lengthy queues for fuel
- Credit: Archant
A petrol station in Stowmarket has closed after a lorry driver crisis left garages nationwide facing fuel shortages.
Cones were placed on the forecourt at the Esso Combs Ford station in Poplar Hill on Friday morning.
The station's store remains open but is not selling any fuel.
However, the majority of BP and Shell garages in Suffolk and north Essex remain open as usual, according to their websites.
One Shell garage - at Langham near Colchester - is currently closed.
AA president Edmund King stressed forecourts were operating normally, with a few suffering temporary supply chain problems.
He said: "Fridays and the weekend always tend to be busier on forecourts as drivers either combine filling up with shopping runs, prepare for weekend trips or refuel for the start of the new working week.
"Drivers should not fill up outside their normal routines because, even if the occasional petrol station is temporarily closed, others just down the road will be open."
Pictures have been shared on social media of long queues forming outside petrol stations in the region.
Transport secretary Grant Shapps said earlier on Friday that motorists should “carry on as normal" at the pumps after BP announced a number of its stations had been temporarily closed.