Plans to install big screen and revamp dugouts at Portman Road approved

Ipswich Town have been granted permission to install a big screen at Portman Road - Credit: PA

Ipswich Town's plans to install a new big screen and alter the dugouts at Portman Road have been given the green light by the council.

The plans, which were received by Ipswich Borough Council at the start of March, outlined the Blues' vision to upgrade the stadium in line with "the clear aspiration of the club owners".

Part of the proposals included partially demolishing the south-east corner of the ground to make way for a new screen, which would display the score and other visuals throughout every match.

Ipswich Town have played at Portman Road since 1884 - Credit: PA

Improvements to the dugouts were also planned, with the creation of 16 high-quality seats for staff and players, as well as the required accommodation for medics and match officials.

Hoopers Architects, which is based in Ipswich, has been appointed as the architectural firm behind the revamp of Portman Road, which has been Town's home since 1884.

Planning documents submitted to the council noted the improvements would "bring the current arrangement up to the standard required by Premier League clubs".

The application documents concluded by stating: "The proposals submitted represent modest alterations to a famous old football ground, ensuring its continued use and improvement in line with the ambitious vision of the new owners."

Ipswich Borough Council planners have now approved the application, meaning the work must begin within three years.

However, the club had previously outlined intentions to start work on the project at the end of the 2021-22 season, with the Blues defeating Charlton Athletic 4-0 in their final fixture of the campaign on Saturday.

Mark Ashton, Ipswich Town's chief executive - Credit: Steve Waller

The plans to revamp Portman Road came after Mark Ashton, Town's chief executive, revealed he had a to-do list for the ground in May last year.

He said: "We'll take a good look at the stadium. We'll want to upgrade it and if we think that the plan is right to develop one of the stands, or more, then we'll put a plan in place for that."

Also on his list of priorities was a "modern" pitch.