Ipswich fan to launch new beer in honour of American owners

Published: 4:30 PM April 20, 2021

Ipswich Town fan Josh Bartlett, of Away Day beers, is launching a new beer in honour of the club's takeover - Credit: Josh Bartlett/Away Days

An Ipswich Town fan is launching a new American-themed beer in honour of the club's takeover by Gamechanger 20 Ltd.

Josh Bartlett, owner of Nottinghamshire-based beer company Away Days, is hoping to launch the beer next month following the recent takeover of the club by the US-led consortium.

Mr Bartlett's other beers, including one for Kevin Beattie, have previously been sold in Suffolk pubs - Credit: Archant

Mr Bartlett, a lifelong Town fan, took to social media to see if the new beer would be popular – and has been overwhelmed by the response.

Made using American hops, Mr Bartlett has five potential names for the ale – although "Star Spangled Tractor" remains the most popular.

Mr Bartlett said: "I had been planning to bring out another Ipswich-themed beer for Christmas, but decided to ask people on Twitter about a takeover beer and the demand was there again.

You may also want to watch:

"I can't get the name 'Star Spangled Tractor' out of my head at the minute, but there are some other great names that have been suggested.

"I know the Tractor Boys nickname is up for debate, but it's a really good name.

One of the two concept designs for the beer's label - Credit: Away Days

"I want to make something using American hops and for it to be a drink you can enjoy while watching the football.

"I'm half-American myself, so an American and Ipswich-themed beer ticks all the boxes for me."

Earlier this year, Away Days launched a special-edition "Lambert Out Mid-Table Ale" in the final weeks of Paul Lambert's tenure at the club – although the US-themed beer will be a permanent member of the company's line-up.

He said: "I'm really excited about the takeover – and Paul Cook is definitely the man.

"This is a real turning point for our club. The things Gamechanger have said and done so far are really positive and it looks like they want to put a real structure in place to help our club move forward again.

"This may have been a poor season, and while we are unlikely to get promoted I think everyone is feeling really positive looking ahead to the pre-season."

Mr Bartlett is considering five names for the beer - Credit: Away Days

Concept designs for the beer have already been "liked" on Twitter by one of the new owners, Brett Johnson.

Mr Bartlett added his dream has always been for his beers to be sold at Portman Road, but either way he is looking forward to seeing Town fans across the country enjoy a pint.

He added: "Maybe when the new owners arrive to Portman Road, they'll have a box of the beer waiting for them."

Away from Ipswich Town, other new beers recently announced by the company include "Dave's Pony T'ale" in honour of David Seaman and the European Championship.