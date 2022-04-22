News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Hotel sees 40% boost from new outside seating area

Timothy Bradford

Published: 6:45 AM April 22, 2022
The Bull Inn on Market Hill in Woodbridge has set up a new outside seating area

A new outside seating area has been a "magnet" for trade for a Woodbridge hotel, with its owner estimating a 40% boost to the business.

The Bull Inn, located on Market Hill, was able to complete the new area just before Easter, after an extended period of planning

Owner David Clarke said: "It has been extremely popular— While the sun has been up, the tables have been fully occupied. 

"It has been a five-year project. It has taken a long time, but this last year we've had a lot of support from Woodbridge, East Suffolk and Suffolk County councils, plus Suffolk Highways.

"The new area has certainly improved the vibe at the bottom of the square. There's no end to the people popping in to say how much it has improved the bottom of Market Hill. 

"It's been a magnet for us at the Bull. It is very early days, and it is difficult to say because of the sunshine, but it probably boosted us 40-50%."

"This is a gamechanger for us."

