Published: 4:00 PM April 17, 2021

The Crown pub at Stoke by Nayland has erected a stunning tipi in its garden with help from the Events Under Canvas team. - Credit: The Crown pub at Stoke by Nayland

You can now dine and drink under canvas in Suffolk and Essex — as pubs, restaurants and hotels have hired tipis to make outside drinking more hospitable.

Many businesses have been forced to take a look at their outside space to help welcome customers back for al fresco eating and drinking.

Under the current guidelines, pubs, bars and restaurants are allowed to open for outside dining in England, with the "rule of six" in place or tables of two households.

From May 17 at the earliest, two households or groups of up to six people will be allowed to mix indoors and limited crowds will be allowed at sporting events.

Jenna Ackerley of Events Under Canvas. Picture: GREGG BROWN - Credit: Gregg Brown

Tipi company Events Under Canvas, based in Capel St Mary, suffered a devastating year in 2020, with almost all of its events and weddings cancelled as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

However, it was fully booked in October of last year when restrictions eased and people were able to drink and dine outside.

They had 14 different customers and all 24 tipis were in use, with some even being used at central London pubs before the November lockdown.

Now, many pubs and restaurants have hired the tipis following the easing of restrictions on April 12 — and they are proving to be very popular.

You may also want to watch:

A spokesman for the Chestnut Group, which has a number of pubs in Suffolk and Essex, said: "We are lucky enough to have large outdoor spaces at all of our properties and as the tipis were so popular during the winter months, it made sense to work with Events Under Canvas to create a safe, relaxed space for guests to enjoy as soon as restrictions were eased again."

Which pubs and restaurants have launched the tipis?

1. The Lion Brasserie, East Bergholt

The Lion Brasserie in East Bergholt. - Credit: The Lion Brasserie

2. Snape Maltings

The tipi at Snape Maltings. - Credit: Snape Maltings

3. The Crown at Stoke By Nayland

The Crown pub at Stoke by Nayland has erected a stunning tipi in its garden with help from the Events Under Canvas team. - Credit: The Crown pub at Stoke by Nayland

4. Tuddenham Mill hotel

,Tuddenham Mill hotel near Newmarket, which is offering outside dining in a tipi. - Credit: Events Under Canvas

5. The Weeping Willow, Barrow

The Weeping Willow has erected two tipis from Events Under Canvas for its outside dining in Barrow. - Credit: The Weeping Willow

6. The Sun Inn, Feering

The Sun Inn, in Feering. - Credit: The Sun Inn, Feering

7. Eight Bells, Saffron Walden

The Eight Bells in Saffron Walden. - Credit: Emma Cabielles/The Chestnut Group

8. The Packhorse Inn in Moulton

9. The Ship, Dunwich

10. Northgate Hotel, Bury St Edmunds

11. The Swan, Southwold

12. The Weeping Willow , Barrow

A picture of the tipi at the Weeping Willow in Barrow last winter. - Credit: Chestnut Group

For more details visit the pub's website, or visit Events Under Canvas for more details.