12 places to eat and drink under a tipi in Suffolk and north Essex
You can now dine and drink under canvas in Suffolk and Essex — as pubs, restaurants and hotels have hired tipis to make outside drinking more hospitable.
Many businesses have been forced to take a look at their outside space to help welcome customers back for al fresco eating and drinking.
Under the current guidelines, pubs, bars and restaurants are allowed to open for outside dining in England, with the "rule of six" in place or tables of two households.
From May 17 at the earliest, two households or groups of up to six people will be allowed to mix indoors and limited crowds will be allowed at sporting events.
Tipi company Events Under Canvas, based in Capel St Mary, suffered a devastating year in 2020, with almost all of its events and weddings cancelled as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
However, it was fully booked in October of last year when restrictions eased and people were able to drink and dine outside.
They had 14 different customers and all 24 tipis were in use, with some even being used at central London pubs before the November lockdown.
Now, many pubs and restaurants have hired the tipis following the easing of restrictions on April 12 — and they are proving to be very popular.
A spokesman for the Chestnut Group, which has a number of pubs in Suffolk and Essex, said: "We are lucky enough to have large outdoor spaces at all of our properties and as the tipis were so popular during the winter months, it made sense to work with Events Under Canvas to create a safe, relaxed space for guests to enjoy as soon as restrictions were eased again."
Which pubs and restaurants have launched the tipis?
1. The Lion Brasserie, East Bergholt
2. Snape Maltings
3. The Crown at Stoke By Nayland
4. Tuddenham Mill hotel
5. The Weeping Willow, Barrow
6. The Sun Inn, Feering
7. Eight Bells, Saffron Walden
8. The Packhorse Inn in Moulton
9. The Ship, Dunwich
10. Northgate Hotel, Bury St Edmunds
11. The Swan, Southwold
For more details visit the pub's website, or visit Events Under Canvas for more details.