The Lion Brasserie in East Bergholt has had a tipi installed in its gardens, with heaters and flowers being installed over the weekend ahead of Monday, April 12. - Credit: The Lion Brasserie

We are just days away from taking a sip of a freshly pulled pint and finally catching up with friends - so which pubs are preparing to open their doors on April 12 and what do the beer gardens look like?

The next step of the Government's roadmap sees the hospitality industry reopen with outside dining and drinking after months of closures on Monday.

Pubs and restaurants across Suffolk have been using their time in lockdown to prepare for the return of guests, installing tipis, marquees and other forms of shelter to keep customers dry.

Zoos, non-essential shops and gyms can also finally reopen - meaning you will be spoilt for choice of where to venture on April 12.

Here are just some of the restaurants and pubs which are preparing to reopen.

From Monday, April 12:

The Railway Inn Westerfield

The Railway Inn Westerfield has spent a lot of time and money renovating outside. It has a huge outside seating area with cover and heating, a large uncovered area with a great view, and has removed part of the roof and made a roof terrace for outside seating. It is opening with its new stone baked pizza for outside dining. - Credit: The Railway Inn Westerfield

The Butt & Oyster in Pin Mill

16 Steakhouse, Tuddenham Road, Ipswich

16 Steakhouse in Ipswich has had heaters installed to make its outside diners as comfortable as possible in its socially distanced outside dining area. - Credit: 16 Steakhouse

The Red House pub, Stanningfield

The Lion Brasserie, East Bergholt

The outside dining spaces available at The Lion Brasserie in East Bergholt. - Credit: The Lion Brasserie

The Maybush, Waldringfield

The Beerhouse, Bury St Edmunds

The Parrot, Aldringham

Swan Hotel, Southwold

The Ramsholt Arms, Woodbridge

Crown Inn, Snape

Golden Key, Snape

The Ferryboat Inn, Felixstowe

The Dolphin Inn, Thorpeness

Railway Tavern, Elmswell

The Brewers, Rattlesdon

Eel's Foot, Eastbridge

White Horse Inn, Westleton

The Greyhound, Ipswich

The Golden Hind, Ipswich

The Golden Hind's outdoor heated marquee is partially-opened on the sides, meaning it complies with Tier 2 guidelines Picture: The Golden Hind - Credit: Archant

Drinkers raise their pints at The Woolpack in Ipswich Picture: Sonya Duncan - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Swan and Hedgehog, Ipswich

Punchbowl Community Inn, Battisford

The Dooley Inn, Felixstowe

The Six Bells, Preston St Mary

Half Moon, Walton

The Cock Horse Inn, Lavenham

Anchor Inn, Walberswick

Bell Inn, Walberswick

The White Horse Inn, Felixstowe

Castle Inn, Framlingham

The Freston Boot, Ipswich

The Halberd Inn, Ipswich

The Falcon, Ipswich

The Queen's Head, Bramfield

King's Head, Woodbridge

Harbour Inn, Southwold

Lord Nelson, Southwold

Randolph Reydon

Red Lion, Southwold

King's Head, Orford

Cross Keys, Aldeburgh

Mill Inn, Aldeburgh

Battleburys, Hadleigh

Angel Hotel, Halesworth

Bell Inn, Middleton

White Hart, Halesworth

Queens Head, Blyford

Black Tiles, Martlesham

Cherry Tree, Woodbridge

Which pubs are opening later in the week?

Wednesday:

The Jolly Sailor in Orford is opening on Wednesday, April 14 for outside dining and drinks. It has a large beer garden and some shelter if the weather turns.

The Ufford Crown

The Crown, Snape

Thursday:

The Duck in Campsea Ashe is opening on Thursday, April 15 with wood fired pizzas, BBQ & Sunday roasts from its outside kitchen.

Friday:

Lattice Barn Pub in Ipswich will be opening on Friday, April 16.

The Cadogan, Ingham will be opening on Friday, April 16. Its garden will then be open at weekends for drinks and meals.

The Crown, Hartest will be opening on Friday, April 16. It will serve drinks and pizza from its woodfired pizza oven. No booking required.

