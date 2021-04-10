News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
First pictures: Which Suffolk pubs are preparing to reopen on April 12?

Sophie Barnett

Published: 8:00 AM April 10, 2021    Updated: 8:49 AM April 10, 2021
The Lion Brasserie in East Bergholt has had a tipi installed in its gardens, with heaters and flowers

The Lion Brasserie in East Bergholt has had a tipi installed in its gardens, with heaters and flowers being installed over the weekend ahead of Monday, April 12. - Credit: The Lion Brasserie

We are just days away from taking a sip of a freshly pulled pint and finally catching up with friends - so which pubs are preparing to open their doors on April 12 and what do the beer gardens look like? 

The next step of the Government's roadmap sees the hospitality industry reopen with outside dining and drinking after months of closures on Monday. 

Pubs and restaurants across Suffolk have been using their time in lockdown to prepare for the return of guests, installing tipis, marquees and other forms of shelter to keep customers dry. 

Zoos, non-essential shops and gyms can also finally reopen - meaning you will be spoilt for choice of where to venture on April 12.  

Here are just some of the restaurants and pubs which are preparing to reopen.

From Monday, April 12:

  • The Railway Inn Westerfield
The Railway Inn Westerfield

The Railway Inn Westerfield has spent a lot of time and money renovating outside. It has a huge outside seating area with cover and heating, a large uncovered area with a great view, and has removed part of the roof and made a roof terrace for outside seating. It is opening with its new stone baked pizza for outside dining. - Credit: The Railway Inn Westerfield

You may also want to watch:

  • The Butt & Oyster in Pin Mill 
  • 16 Steakhouse, Tuddenham Road, Ipswich
16 Steakhouse in Ipswich has had heaters installed to make its outside diners as comfortable as possible

16 Steakhouse in Ipswich has had heaters installed to make its outside diners as comfortable as possible in its socially distanced outside dining area. - Credit: 16 Steakhouse

  • The Red House pub, Stanningfield
  • The Lion Brasserie, East Bergholt
The outside dining spaces available at The Lion Brasserie in East Bergholt.

The outside dining spaces available at The Lion Brasserie in East Bergholt. - Credit: The Lion Brasserie

  • The Maybush, Waldringfield
  • The Beerhouse, Bury St Edmunds
  • The Parrot, Aldringham
  • Swan Hotel, Southwold
  • The Ramsholt Arms, Woodbridge
  • Crown Inn, Snape
  • Golden Key, Snape
The Lion Brasserie in East Bergholt, which is preparing its outside dining space

The Lion Brasserie in East Bergholt, which is preparing its outside dining space to welcome the return of diners on Monday. - Credit: The Lion Brasserie

  • The Ferryboat Inn, Felixstowe
  • The Dolphin Inn, Thorpeness
  • Railway Tavern, Elmswell
  • The Brewers, Rattlesdon
  • Eel's Foot, Eastbridge
  • White Horse Inn, Westleton 
  • The Greyhound, Ipswich
  • The Golden Hind, Ipswich
The Golden Hind's outdoor heated marquee is partially-opened on the sides, meaning it complies with Tier 2 guidelines...

The Golden Hind's outdoor heated marquee is partially-opened on the sides, meaning it complies with Tier 2 guidelines Picture: The Golden Hind - Credit: Archant

Drinkers raise their pints at The Woolpack in Ipswich Picture: Sonya Duncan

Drinkers raise their pints at The Woolpack in Ipswich Picture: Sonya Duncan - Credit: Sonya Duncan

  • Swan and Hedgehog, Ipswich
  • Punchbowl Community Inn, Battisford 
  • The Dooley Inn, Felixstowe 
  • The Six Bells, Preston St Mary
  • Half Moon, Walton
  • The Cock Horse Inn, Lavenham
  • Anchor Inn, Walberswick
  • Bell Inn, Walberswick
  • The White Horse Inn, Felixstowe   
  • Castle Inn, Framlingham
  • The Freston Boot, Ipswich
  • The Halberd Inn, Ipswich
  • The Falcon, Ipswich
  • The Queen's Head, Bramfield
  • King's Head, Woodbridge
  • Harbour Inn, Southwold
  • Lord Nelson, Southwold
  • Randolph Reydon
  • Red Lion, Southwold
  • King's Head, Orford
  • Cross Keys, Aldeburgh
  • Mill Inn, Aldeburgh
  • Battleburys, Hadleigh
  • Angel Hotel, Halesworth
  • Bell Inn, Middleton
  • White Hart, Halesworth
  • Queens Head, Blyford
  • Black Tiles, Martlesham
  • Cherry Tree, Woodbridge
The Lion Brasserie in East Bergholt, which is preparing its outside dining space to welcome the return of diners on Monday.

The Lion Brasserie in East Bergholt, which is preparing its outside dining space to welcome the return of diners on Monday. - Credit: The Lion Brasserie

Which pubs are opening later in the week?

Wednesday:

  • The Jolly Sailor in Orford is opening on Wednesday, April 14 for outside dining and drinks. It has a large beer garden and some shelter if the weather turns.
  • The Ufford Crown 
  • The Crown, Snape

Thursday:

  • The Duck in Campsea Ashe is opening on Thursday, April 15 with wood fired pizzas, BBQ & Sunday roasts from its outside kitchen.

Friday:

  • Lattice Barn Pub in Ipswich will be opening on Friday, April 16. 
  • The Cadogan, Ingham will be opening on Friday, April 16. Its garden will then be open at weekends for drinks and meals. 
  • The Crown, Hartest will be opening on Friday, April 16. It will serve drinks and pizza from its woodfired pizza oven. No booking required. 

If you're reopening on April 12 and aren't in our list, email newsroom@archant.co.uk

