First pictures: Which Suffolk pubs are preparing to reopen on April 12?
- Credit: The Lion Brasserie
We are just days away from taking a sip of a freshly pulled pint and finally catching up with friends - so which pubs are preparing to open their doors on April 12 and what do the beer gardens look like?
The next step of the Government's roadmap sees the hospitality industry reopen with outside dining and drinking after months of closures on Monday.
Pubs and restaurants across Suffolk have been using their time in lockdown to prepare for the return of guests, installing tipis, marquees and other forms of shelter to keep customers dry.
Zoos, non-essential shops and gyms can also finally reopen - meaning you will be spoilt for choice of where to venture on April 12.
Here are just some of the restaurants and pubs which are preparing to reopen.
From Monday, April 12:
- The Railway Inn Westerfield
You may also want to watch:
- The Butt & Oyster in Pin Mill
- 16 Steakhouse, Tuddenham Road, Ipswich
- The Red House pub, Stanningfield
- The Lion Brasserie, East Bergholt
Most Read
- 1 Giant Noah's Ark stuck on Ipswich Waterfront
- 2 Paul Cook's takeover worry and why he cancelled today's pre-match press conference
- 3 Closing coastal footbridge will have 'devastating' impact, pub owner says
- 4 'I absolutely want to be part of it' - Skipper Chambers on Cook and his Town future
- 5 Ipswich Town transfer rumours: Town linked with Feyenoord defender as Edwards 'attracts interest'
- 6 Murder suspect arrested after woman found dead at country park
- 7 Family's heartfelt tribute to 'devoted mother' of four who died in crash
- 8 Driver goes to court over speed camera calibration dispute
- 9 Four-vehicle crash closes A14 petrol station for more than 15 hours
- 10 Former Ipswich Town chairman Sheepshanks on American takeover, Evans' tenure and an 'exciting' future
- The Maybush, Waldringfield
- The Beerhouse, Bury St Edmunds
- The Parrot, Aldringham
- Swan Hotel, Southwold
- The Ramsholt Arms, Woodbridge
- Crown Inn, Snape
- Golden Key, Snape
- Isaac's, Ipswich
- The Woolpack, Ipswich
- The Steamboat Tavern, Ipswich
- The Ferryboat Inn, Felixstowe
- The Dolphin Inn, Thorpeness
- Railway Tavern, Elmswell
- The Brewers, Rattlesdon
- Eel's Foot, Eastbridge
- White Horse Inn, Westleton
- The Greyhound, Ipswich
- The Golden Hind, Ipswich
- Isaac's, Ipswich
- The Woolpack, Ipswich
- The Steamboat Tavern, Ipswich
- Swan and Hedgehog, Ipswich
- Punchbowl Community Inn, Battisford
- The Dooley Inn, Felixstowe
- The Six Bells, Preston St Mary
- Half Moon, Walton
- The Cock Horse Inn, Lavenham
- Anchor Inn, Walberswick
- Bell Inn, Walberswick
- The White Horse Inn, Felixstowe
- Castle Inn, Framlingham
- The Freston Boot, Ipswich
- The Halberd Inn, Ipswich
- The Falcon, Ipswich
- The Queen's Head, Bramfield
- King's Head, Woodbridge
- Harbour Inn, Southwold
- Lord Nelson, Southwold
- Randolph Reydon
- Red Lion, Southwold
- King's Head, Orford
- Cross Keys, Aldeburgh
- Mill Inn, Aldeburgh
- Battleburys, Hadleigh
- Angel Hotel, Halesworth
- Bell Inn, Middleton
- White Hart, Halesworth
- Queens Head, Blyford
- Black Tiles, Martlesham
- Cherry Tree, Woodbridge
Which pubs are opening later in the week?
Wednesday:
- The Jolly Sailor in Orford is opening on Wednesday, April 14 for outside dining and drinks. It has a large beer garden and some shelter if the weather turns.
- The Ufford Crown
- The Crown, Snape
Thursday:
- The Duck in Campsea Ashe is opening on Thursday, April 15 with wood fired pizzas, BBQ & Sunday roasts from its outside kitchen.
Friday:
- Lattice Barn Pub in Ipswich will be opening on Friday, April 16.
- The Cadogan, Ingham will be opening on Friday, April 16. Its garden will then be open at weekends for drinks and meals.
- The Crown, Hartest will be opening on Friday, April 16. It will serve drinks and pizza from its woodfired pizza oven. No booking required.
If you're reopening on April 12 and aren't in our list, email newsroom@archant.co.uk