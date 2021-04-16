Published: 4:00 PM April 16, 2021 Updated: 4:31 PM April 16, 2021

The current garden terrace at Pavilion restaurant in Colchester, where a rooftop garden is being developed. - Credit: The Elysium Group

Plans have been unveiled for a new rooftop dining experience in Colchester — bringing a "secret garden" to the town.

The "secret garden", measuring 3,000 sq ft, is expected to open in May at the Pavilion Restaurant, in Middleborough.

The Elysium Group, who own the popular town bar, said it hopes to open the roof terrace in time for the summer season, allowing guests to enjoy its pan pacific inspired menu.

The rooftop garden will be dressed with tropical plants, feature trees, bamboo planters and a "secret garden" for customers to enjoy, as the Covid restrictions are set to be eased further.

The new feature is set to be Colchester's first ever roof garden, providing the ultimate in al fresco dining.

Currently, pubs, bars and restaurants are allowed to open for outside dining in England, with the "rule of six" in place or tables of two households.

From May 17 at the earliest, two households or groups of up to six people will be allowed to mix indoors and limited crowds will be allowed at sporting events.