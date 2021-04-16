News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Business

Colchester's first rooftop garden to open at popular bar

Author Picture Icon

Sophie Barnett

Published: 4:00 PM April 16, 2021    Updated: 4:31 PM April 16, 2021
The current garden terrace at Pavilion restaurant in Colchester, where a rooftop garden is being developed.

The current garden terrace at Pavilion restaurant in Colchester, where a rooftop garden is being developed. - Credit: The Elysium Group

Plans have been unveiled for a new rooftop dining experience in Colchester — bringing a "secret garden" to the town. 

The "secret garden", measuring 3,000 sq ft, is expected to open in May at the Pavilion Restaurant, in Middleborough. 

The Elysium Group, who own the popular town bar, said it hopes to open the roof terrace in time for the summer season, allowing guests to enjoy its pan pacific inspired menu. 

The rooftop garden will be dressed with tropical plants, feature trees, bamboo planters and a "secret garden" for customers to enjoy, as the Covid restrictions are set to be eased further.

The new feature is set to be Colchester's first ever roof garden, providing the ultimate in al fresco dining. 

Currently, pubs, bars and restaurants are allowed to open for outside dining in England, with the "rule of six" in place or tables of two households. 

From May 17 at the earliest, two households or groups of up to six people will be allowed to mix indoors and limited crowds will be allowed at sporting events.

You may also want to watch:

Colchester News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Stephanie Connell and Teresa Potts outside Theatre Street Antiques

Antiques Roadtrip star opens new Suffolk antiques shop

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon
Emergency services have attended accidents this morning on the A14 at Stowmarket and A1071 near Hadl

Cyclist dies after collision with car in Bury St Edmunds

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
crash victoria road

Driver flees after crashing into level crossing

Jasper King

Author Picture Icon
Munchies chef Csaba, Georgia, owner Susie Medland and Sam with their envelopes

Cafe owner 'very emotional' after mystery customer leaves £500 for staff

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus