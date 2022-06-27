5 shops that have opened in Suffolk so far this year

Suffolk has seen a variety of shops open this year, here are just a few - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

From vintage clothes to board games retailers, a variety of shops have opened across Suffolk so far this year.

As we approach the half-way point of the year, here are five shops that have opened in the county in 2022.

Essential Vintage

The former Ipswich Microshops business, moved into its own premises in the town last month.

Josh Byworth opened a new independent store, Essential Vintage, in Eagle Street, Ipswich - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Essential Vintage, owned by Josh Byworth, 30, had the grand opening on Saturday, May 28, of its new home in Eagle Street.

The vibrant shop sells a large variety of clothes and shoes.

Speaking at the time of opening, Mr Byworth said: ""After lots of hard work and many years in the making, it feels really good to finally have my first proper retail shop."

Loot Drop

A new game and geeky memorabilia shop opened in Haverhill earlier this year.

Francesca and Hinn Lau opened the doors of their new shop, Loot Drop, to customers on Saturday, April 23.

Selling products including Funko Pops, trading cards, action figures and Japanese snacks and drinks, the shop promises to be an oasis for all things geeky.

Little Bubbas Baby Shop

A new baby shop opened in Ipswich town centre earlier this year.

Katie Warne at her new independent baby product shop, Little Bubbas - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Katie Warnes, a mum of four, said she wanted to provide something for parents after recent closures of baby shops in and around the town.

The 37-year-old said: "I wanted to create this business because there is not a lot around at present with Mothercare, Toys R Us and Babies R Us all closing within the last few years.

"As an independent, we get offered different brands to major retailers so I will be showing something different and not seen somewhere else."

Wine Boutique

A new wine boutique offering a selection of wines opened in Sudbury in May.

The wine shop opened in Sudbury last month - Credit: David Higgleton

The wine boutique offers a range of wines, mostly Europe and South America as well as Australian, New Zealand and South African.

Mr Greenwold, who is an importer of wine believes the Wine Boutique, which is being managed by Kate Wolton will "hit the spot" with the people of Sudbury as his business looks to offer locals a unique experience.

Cloud 9 Hair Design

A new hair salon providing a specialist service to customers has opened in Oulton Broad, near Lowestoft.

Rhiannon Clarke, 21, opened Cloud 9 Hair Design on Bridge Road in Oulton Broad. - Credit: Rhiannon Clarke

Rhiannon Clarke, 21, from Bungay, opened up Cloud 9 Hair Design at Golden Court on Bridge Road, Oulton Broad on May 4.

Talking about the inspiration behind setting up the business, Miss Clarke said: "Since I was really young I've always wanted to have my own hair salon premises.

"Thinking about having my own space and decorating it how I like has always been really important to me."