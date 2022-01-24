News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
'Hassle-free holidays' - Suffolk seeing ongoing boost to tourism

Toby Lown

Published: 6:00 AM January 24, 2022
Andrew Bryce, owner of The Suffolk Escape in front of the log cabins. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The Suffolk Escape offers luxury self-catered accommodation. - Credit: Archant

With lingering uncertainty around international travel and steady numbers of plans for holiday-type accommodation, Suffolk is continuing to see a staycation boost.

According to data from planning applications in Mid Suffolk and Babergh, the number of plans relating to staycation's ranged from 32 to 39 a year between 2019 to 2021.

Despite various Covid related restrictions, one Suffolk business is reporting the trend that more people are still choosing to holiday domestically. 

Andrew Bryce, from The Suffolk Escape, a luxury holiday accommodation, said: "We have seen an increase in demand for self-catering holidays.

"Although we are generally full much of the year, we have clearly seen people booking further in advance than normal. 

"We have seen the growth in staycations over the last three years.

"This is due to a combination of reasons including impacts of Brexit and additional time and hassle travelling through airports - due to added security levels and other factors - and then obviously of late the travel restrictions and added risks associated with Covid-19.

Andrew Bryce outside Suffolk Escape's new barn conversion, Sheepyard Barn. Picture: ANDREW BRYCE

Mr Bryce says that the Suffolk Escape "have seen the growth in staycations over the last three years" - Credit: Andrew Bryce

"Domestic tourism offers an easy solution to hassle-free holidays and during lockdowns people have realised how much there is on their doorstep to explore and experience.

"Suffolk has much to offer both its residents and those visiting the area.  

"With good transport links and a variety of experiences on offer there is something for everybody including our heritage coast, historic wool towns and a wide range of excellent shops and eateries on offer." 

Recent holiday applications submitted to Babergh council include plans for four lets themed around World War II at a disused Suffolk airfield. 

A spokesperson for Babergh and Mid Suffolk District Councils said: “Our districts are blessed with unique market towns and areas of outstanding natural beauty so it’s little wonder people want to visit us.  

"Tourism plays an important part of our economy, making a significant contribution in terms of income and jobs.  

"Covid has had a devastating effect on so many people’s lives and we must continue to be careful, but we remain open for business as long as Government guidelines allow, and look forward to welcoming more people to explore everything we have to offer in coming months and years.”

