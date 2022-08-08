Belle Vue House developer pulls out of project

A developer behind the potential restoration of Belle Vue House has pulled out of the scheme days before councillors vote on whether the project should go ahead.

McCabe & Abel has pulled out of the controversial Sudbury project that had been recommended for approval last week.

The firm says it has been unable to agree a deal over the sale of part of the site with applicant Churchill Retirement Living, who had plans to create a retirement block on the site of an old swimming pool nearby.

In a statement, McCabe & Abel said: "After more than a year working to secure the onward sale and restoration of Belle Vue House (subject to planning), we unfortunately are no longer able to proceed any further with Churchill Retirement Living.

"Our attempts to save Belle Vue House from demolition started in 2015, so seven years on, we are extremely disappointed and stressed regarding the current situation with Churchill Retirement Living."

Churchill Retirement Living and Babergh District Council have been approached for comment.