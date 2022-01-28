Popular Sudbury bakery reveals aim to save town's post office

Weston's Bakery is looking to expand to a bigger premises and incorporate the Post Office inside - Credit: Johnny Griffith

A Suffolk town could keep its post office after a popular bakery revealed plans to expand and incorporate a branch within a new store.

Weston's Bakery in Goal Lane, Sudbury is looking to expand and move into one of the old Winch and Blatch stores, with the idea of providing a new home for the town's post office.

The aim was revealed after news that WHSmith, which currently hosts the post office in Sudbury, is set to close down later this year - meaning the town could be left without one.

The former Winch and Blatch store in King Street consists of four floors and bakery owner Chris Weston said the business would like to incorporate the post office branch on the ground floor.

Chris Weston with her manager Garry Farthing outside their bakery in Goal Lane - Credit: Johnny Griffith

"The post office would be on the ground floor along with a retail shop with some grab-and-go stuff and on the floor above will be a sit down area for light lunches," she said.

"The top floor will be where the main kitchen is and a restaurant.

"It will be a nice restaurant, with a variety of dishes but I would really like to do a lovely Sunday roast."

Chris said the move will happen in stages with the ground floor and lower ground floor being moved into first before the sit-down area and restaurant are added at a later date.

The Weston's owner said she came up with the idea of incorporating a post office branch within the bakery because she did not want the town to be without the postal service.

"If they took the post office away from the town it would be a shame which is why we thought with Winch's coming up it would be an ideal move to do both together," she added.

The owners said they still plan to keep their current shop in Goal Lane open as well.

Weston's Bakery is planning on moving into the old Winch and Blatch store - Credit: Johnny Griffith

"We will get a little bit more space back here (Goal Lane) and I would like to bring back our breakfast because we were well know for our breakfasts," Chris added.

Chris said she has approached the Post Office about the idea but is yet to hear back from them.

A Post Office spokesman said: “The operator for Sudbury Post Office has resigned and the WHSmith store is due to close in June.

“We know how important a post office is to a community. The vacancy has been advertised as we want to provide post office services in the town centre. We have an interested applicant.”