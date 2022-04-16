Suffolk resort to mark 50 years of golf club with anniversary events
- Credit: Stoke-by-Nayland Resort
A Suffolk resort is planning a series of events this year to celebrate the 50th anniversary of its golf club.
The golden anniversary of Stoke-by-Nayland Golf Club will be marked with an array of activities and offers for the community, including gala dinners, a golf week, a family fun day and a 70s-themed night.
Couple Bill and Devora Peake created the golf club on their undulating arable land in 1972 as a diversification from fruit farming and their Copella fruit juice enterprise as there was a shortage of golf courses in the region.
The business, which is now run by the second and third generations of their family, has blossomed into a leading resort boasting facilities such as two championship golf courses, an 80-bedroom hotel, five contemporary eco-lodges, function rooms, a gym and a spa.
The Stoke-by-Nayland resort has also recently invested around £500,000 to transform its facilities in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.
An extensive room refurbishment at the leisure complex on the Suffolk/Essex border, costing around £250,000, has been complemented by work to the outside terracing space as well as improvements to kitchen facilities.
Susanna Rendall, group managing director of The Boxford Group, said: “Our family is incredibly proud of what we’ve achieved over the last 50 years.
"My parents actually had a 50-year plan, but when they started on their journey to create one of the premier golf clubs in East Anglia, I’m sure they didn’t imagine it would become the resort that it is today.
Most Read
- 1 A12 in Essex partially reopens as air ambulance called to serious crash
- 2 More arrests at oil protests as they continue to hit Suffolk fuel supplies
- 3 Did you see the cross and heart symbols in the sky above Suffolk?
- 4 Matchday Recap: TV curse strikes again as Town lose at Rotherham
- 5 5 award-winning fish and chip shops in Suffolk
- 6 Seaside town gets a taste for new butchers store
- 7 Plan to convert farm buildings into three holiday lets gets go-ahead
- 8 Fuel protests hit East Anglian supplies more than other areas
- 9 Man in 4x4 attempts to steal caravan from driveway at west Suffolk home
- 10 Seaside al fresco dining set to carry on this summer
"We couldn’t have done any of it without the invaluable support of our brilliant team, guests, local community and the members, for which we are incredibly grateful, and we’re excited to celebrate this special year with them all.”
To further mark the milestone, the golf club has created a line of limited-edition 50th anniversary clothing and merchandise featuring the club’s very first logo, which is now available from their onsite shop and online.
Anyone wishing to find out more about the events taking place this year can click here to visit the company's website.
Tickets are also now available online for the 70s-themed night, which is being held on Friday, April 29.