Suffolk resort to mark 50 years of golf club with anniversary events

The Stoke by Nayland Resort family directors from left to right: Carmella Meyer, Robert Rendall, Tamara Unwin Jonathan Loshak and Susanna Rendall - Credit: Stoke-by-Nayland Resort

A Suffolk resort is planning a series of events this year to celebrate the 50th anniversary of its golf club.

The golden anniversary of Stoke-by-Nayland Golf Club will be marked with an array of activities and offers for the community, including gala dinners, a golf week, a family fun day and a 70s-themed night.

Couple Bill and Devora Peake created the golf club on their undulating arable land in 1972 as a diversification from fruit farming and their Copella fruit juice enterprise as there was a shortage of golf courses in the region.

Bill and Devora Peake pictured in 1979 - Credit: Stoke-by-Nayland

The business, which is now run by the second and third generations of their family, has blossomed into a leading resort boasting facilities such as two championship golf courses, an 80-bedroom hotel, five contemporary eco-lodges, function rooms, a gym and a spa.

The Stoke-by-Nayland resort has also recently invested around £500,000 to transform its facilities in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Stoke-by-Nayland Hotel from the 18th tee on the Gainsborough Course - Credit: Stoke-by-Nayland Resort

An extensive room refurbishment at the leisure complex on the Suffolk/Essex border, costing around £250,000, has been complemented by work to the outside terracing space as well as improvements to kitchen facilities.

Susanna Rendall, group managing director of The Boxford Group, said: “Our family is incredibly proud of what we’ve achieved over the last 50 years.

"My parents actually had a 50-year plan, but when they started on their journey to create one of the premier golf clubs in East Anglia, I’m sure they didn’t imagine it would become the resort that it is today.

"We couldn’t have done any of it without the invaluable support of our brilliant team, guests, local community and the members, for which we are incredibly grateful, and we’re excited to celebrate this special year with them all.”

The original clubhouse at Stoke-by-Nayland Golf Club - Credit: Stoke-by-Nayland Resort

To further mark the milestone, the golf club has created a line of limited-edition 50th anniversary clothing and merchandise featuring the club’s very first logo, which is now available from their onsite shop and online.

Anyone wishing to find out more about the events taking place this year can click here to visit the company's website.

Tickets are also now available online for the 70s-themed night, which is being held on Friday, April 29.