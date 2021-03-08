Published: 2:14 PM March 8, 2021

Tendring Show has been cancelled for the second year in a row amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis - Credit: Lucy Taylor

Farmer-run events planned for 2021 have been dealt another blow with the cancellation of this year’s Tendring Show.

The much-anticipated north Essex event joins a long list of agricultural shows and events which have become a casualty of the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

If it had gone ahead it would have been held on July 10 — after restrictions are scheduled to be lifted — but organisers felt it was too great a risk with the uncertainty still surrounding government plans to end social distancing on June 21.

Tendring Hundred Farmers’ Club chairman Will King said: “Due to the continuing uncertainty around the coronavirus pandemic, the Tendring Hundred Farmers’ Club has made the difficult but necessary decision to cancel the 2021 Tendring Show.

“Although we have been encouraged by the government’s roadmap for the lifting of lockdown, ending social distancing and the removal of all restrictions by June 21, these are best-case dates.

"July 10 is only three weeks after the earliest date for restrictions to end and any delays to those dates can easily impact our show.

“As a charitable organisation, it would be irresponsible for us to take on the financial risk of a show that could still be curtailed or cancelled, because the potential losses would threaten its future.

“We thank our members, supporters, exhibitors, contractors and the local community for their continued support and look forward to welcoming everyone back to our next show, which will be on July 9, 2022.”

Suffolk Show organisers decided to cancel their 2021 event last year because of the pandemic — and would have found themselves on the wrong side of the government timetable for easing lockdown had they chosen to press ahead.

Other events including Suffolk Young Farmers’ and Essex Young Farmers’ popular annual shows have also been cancelled. Woolpit Steam Rally organisers also recently announced they would not be going ahead with this year’s show.

Essex Young Farmers’ Amy Walker-Roy said: “Like most other organisations who have annual events, and it probably comes to no surprise to say, that unfortunately with the current circumstances, we have decided it is safer to cancel the Essex Young Farmers Show for the second year running.

“We are very much hoping that the show can be revived in 2022.”