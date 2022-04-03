'Proud is an understatement' - Suffolk travel agent named best in East Anglia

Lee Hunt and Abi Nunn from Deben Travel in Woodbridge which has just been named as the best travel agency in the east of England - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

A Suffolk travel agency has been named as the best in the East of England for the fifth consecutive year.

Deben Travel, based in Woodbridg's Thoroughfare, was named the east of England’s top agency for the fifth consecutive year as part of the TTG Top 50 Travel Agencies 2022, an annual power list of the nation’s best agents by Travel Trade Gazette.

The TTG Top 50 ceremony took place at The Vox in Birmingham on Thursday, March 24, with almost 450 of the UK and Ireland’s top travel agents and supplier-partners in attendance.

Lee Hunt, owner and director of Deben Travel, said: "Proud is an understatement of how the team and myself feel.

Lee Hunt, owner and director of Deben Travel in Woodbridge - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

"To win once was a huge achievement but to win now five times amongst such strong competition and the backdrop of these tough times in the industry is a testament to how hard the team always work”.

Pippa Jacks, TTG group editor, said: “Now in its seventh year, our TTG Top 50 Travel Agencies initiative sees us tour the length and breadth of the UK and Ireland to find those travel agents who have worked smartest, provided the best customer service, and done most to contribute to a fairer travel industry, in the last 12 months.

“Travel agents have come through the most challenging two years in the industry’s history, but by offering expert advice and support to customers throughout the pandemic, our Top 50 winners have all won new clients and are looking ahead to a bright future.”

About Deben Travel’s win, judges said: “Taking the top spot in the region for the fifth year in a row this year, the team at Deben Travel impressed once again with their unwavering focus on doing right by their client.

"The agency has won grants to upgrade its technology and enhanced its social media presence significantly, while also finding time to support local good causes.

Deben Travel on Woodbridge Thoroughfare - Credit: Google Maps

"Sustainability remains high on the agenda too, with continued tree-planting to off-set customers’ carbon, and swapping luggage label and document wallets for more sustainable alternatives.”