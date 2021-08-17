News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Herb factory blaze started in industrial dryer, firefighters confirm

Matthew Earth

Published: 10:05 AM August 17, 2021   
Smoke billowing out from the factory in Eye

- Credit: Clive Stevens

A blaze which saw 21 crews sent to a herb factory in Eye started in an industrial dryer, firefighters have confirmed.

Fire engines from across Suffolk and Norfolk were called out the Camstar Herbs factory in Chestnut Farm, Langton Green, at around 7.40pm on Monday.

Pictures taken from outside the property showed smoke billowing out from the building as crew members fought to bring the fire under control.

A total of 21 fire crews were called to the scene

- Credit: Clive Stevens

Road closures were put in place shortly after fire engines arrived on the scene.

A 'stop' was called by the fire service at 1.20am, but crew members remained on scene until around 9am while an investigation of the factory took place.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service has not confirmed the cause of the fire, but said it started in an industrial dryer used to prepare herbs.

A spokesman said: "Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service, along with colleagues from Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service, attended a fire at an industrial dryer unit in Eye yesterday evening.

Firefighters remained on scene until the early hours on Tuesday

- Credit: Clive Stevens

"Over the course of the night, firefighters were able to bring the fire under control and eventually extinguish it. 

"The cause of the fire is currently unknown and an investigation will begin in due course. 

"Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service would like to thank colleagues from partner organisations, including the Environment Agency and the Police, for their assistance in dealing with this incident."

