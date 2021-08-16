News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
14 fire crews battle factory fire

Johnny Griffith

Published: 9:08 PM August 16, 2021   
Suffolk Fire and Rescue fire engine. File photo

14 fire engines are currently at the scene of a factory fire near Eye - Credit: Archant

More than a dozen fire engines are currently at the scene of a factory fire near Eye.

Emergency services were called to the scene in Langton Green at around 7.40pm this evening. 

A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue said: "On arrival crews found an industrial unit well a light."

It is understood that road closures will be put in place for some time. 

Crews from Woodbridge, Ipswich, Diss, Stradbroke, Eye, Debenham, Needham Market, Ixworth, Stowmarket and Haverhill are currently in attendance. 

