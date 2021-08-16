14 fire crews battle factory fire
Published: 9:08 PM August 16, 2021
- Credit: Archant
More than a dozen fire engines are currently at the scene of a factory fire near Eye.
Emergency services were called to the scene in Langton Green at around 7.40pm this evening.
A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue said: "On arrival crews found an industrial unit well a light."
It is understood that road closures will be put in place for some time.
Crews from Woodbridge, Ipswich, Diss, Stradbroke, Eye, Debenham, Needham Market, Ixworth, Stowmarket and Haverhill are currently in attendance.
You may also want to watch:
Don't Miss
Comments powered by Disqus