Charity urges donators to keep items at home during lockdown

PUBLISHED: 14:47 31 March 2020 | UPDATED: 14:47 31 March 2020

The items were left outside the store in Hamilton Road, Felixstowe Picture: SUE DAVIS

The items were left outside the store in Hamilton Road, Felixstowe Picture: SUE DAVIS

Archant

A charity with branches throughout Suffolk is urging people to keep donations at home while their stores are closed amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Several bags of items have been left outside the Cancer Research UK store in Hamilton Road in Felixstowe in the last few days.

However, government restrictions are preventing any stores selling non-essential goods to remain closed during the lockdown to prevent the spread of the virus, officially known as COVID-19.

MORE: Join our Facebook group for updates on coronavirus in Suffolk

Cancer Research UK has now asked donators to bring the items into their stores when are able to re-open, as the potentially-contaminated bags will only have to be removed.

A spokesman said: “Whilst our shops are closed, please do not leave donations outside - they could become a hazard for the community.  “We’ll need them when we re-open, so please sort and store at home, then donate when we’re back.”

MORE: East Suffolk Council drops parking charges for essential workers during coronavirus pandemic

