The Oasis English Language School works with refugees and migrants who have chosen to make Ipswich their home

Suffolk charities are in urgent need for additional funding, as the coronavirus pandemic continues to slash fundraising options and bring new challenges.

So this newspaper's Cash For Charities campaign, which gives good causes the chance to win a share of £20,000, comes at a time when many organisations need it most.

In total, 87 charities in Suffolk and north Essex have signed up to win a share of the money.

The more tokens people collect on their behalf, the larger the sum of money those organisations win.

The tokens are printed every day in the East Anglian Daily Times and Ipswich Star.

Oasis English Language School aims to equip refugees and migrants with the language skills needed to integrate into the community and culture.

Debbie Cook is now director of Oasis English Language School

Debbie Cook is the newly-appointed director of the Burlington Road school in Ipswich where, due to social distancing, staff have been unable to hold any language lessons since the first lockdown.

"It's been a very difficult time for us," she said.

"It's quite the challenge for us now as we'll be relaunching the school in September and rely on giving to keep going.

"We are kept going by grants, funds, the kindness of individuals and charge a very small fee to our pupils.

"Teaching materials, expenses, they're a never-ending cost and we also provide a creche for our students who have children."

The charity's lessons are for people looking to learn English or improve their language skills to get better jobs

The school teaches people from up to 40 different nationalities who have made Ipswich their home. Some need lessons from scratch, while others want to improve their English so they can apply for better jobs.

As the town becomes even more diverse, there are many communities wanting to integrate. The charity teaches mainly women and the most common first languages are Portuguese, Kurdish and Bangladeshi.

Funmi Akinriboya runs the BME Suffolk Support Group

Funmi Akinriboya runs the BME Suffolk Support Group and works with Afro-Caribbean, Portuguese and other ethnic minority communities in Ipswich.

She said: "We would be so grateful for the Cash for Charities funds because we are a small grassroots charity and it's very difficult when it comes to funding, we don't have enough capacity to get staff that can run a project properly.

"Within the group we have the African Food Pantry every day during the week, supporting the community with food parcels.

"We have a wellbeing forum for people mentally and physically to ask for their needs and find the practical way to support them."

Which charities have already signed up?

1st Brantham Scout & Guide Group

1st Fressingfield Scout Group

6th Old Felixstowe Scout Group

Allsorts support services CIC

Beccles Men Shed

BSEVC Later Life Community

Family First

Stonham Aspal Village Hall

The Somerville Foundation

Warren Association Trust

Waveney Enterprises Craft Workshop

Winston’s wheels charity

1st Bungay (School) Sea Scout Group

1st Mendlesham scout group

1st Southwold and Reydon Scout Group

469 lowestoft air cadets

5th Woodbridge Sea Scouts

ActivLives

Aldeburgh Museum Charitable Trust

Aspect Living Foundation meals on wheels

bact community transport

Battisford Preschool

Bentwaters Cold War Museum

BME Suffolk Support Group

Broke Hall School Home and School Association

Company of Four

Disability Advice Service East Suffolk

Drinkstone War Memorial Institute

Elena Baltacha Foundation

Eye Opportunity Group

Feed waveney community

Felixstowe and district Mencap society

Friends of Gusford

Friends of St Mary's School, Woodbridge

Friends of the Ferns

Halesworth Volunteer Centre

Home-Start in Suffolk

HOSPITAL RADIO IPSWICH

Inspire Suffolk

Ipswich and East Suffolk Samaritans

Ipswich Film Society

Ipswich Housing Action Group

Ipswich Opportunity Group

Kyson Primary School PTFA

Lower Somersham Village Hall

Lowestoft Museum

Mid Suffolk Voluntary Organisations Forum - Red Gables

Mistley and Manningtree Welcome Home Trust

Nacton school association

East Anglian Air Ambulance

Oaks Meadow Project

Oasis English Language School

Oulton Broad Water Sports Centre

Papworth Trust

Parham Airfield Museum

PFC Cedarwood

Rattlesden Preschool

Riding for the Disabled Woodbridge & District Group

Rotary Club of Bungay

Seckford Foundation

Selig Suffolk Trust

Sound On, Ipswich and District Talking Newspaper

Southwold Sailors Reading Room

St Elizabeth Hospice

St Gregory's Church Sudbury

St John Ambulance

Still Good Food

Stowmarket ASD Saturday Clubs

Sudbury Newstalk

Suffolk Accident Rescue Service

Suffolk Oxygen Therapy Centre

The ACE Project

The Friends of St Andrews Church Wickham Skeith

The Friends of St Mary's Bacton

The Ipswich Hospital Band

The Long Shop Museum

The Mix Stowmarket

The Salvation Army Woodbridge

The Shed

The Shelley Centre For Therapeutic Riding For The Disabled

The Woolverstone Project

Three Rivers Talking Newspaper

Tuddenham Village Hall

Walsham Le Willows Sports Club CIO

Woodbridge Tide Mill Charitable trust

Woodlands Pre School

How does it work?

The tokens first started appearing in the paper on Monday, April 26.

These are being collected, counted up, and the money will be shared proportionally to how many have been used for each of the different charities.

Readers will be able to collect the tokens, which will be printed in the EADT and Ipswich Star every day up to Saturday, July 3, to support their favourite charity.

The more tokens you collect, the more money the charity will receive.