Channel 4 documentary to be filmed at Suffolk pub

A Channel 4 documentary is going to be filmed in Sudbury this weekend - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown/Tony Bayliss

A Channel 4 documentary is set to be filmed at a Sudbury pub this weekend.

Filming for the documentary will take place at the Maldon Grey, in Cats Lane in the town, and will focus on the new owner's daughter — Teigan Bayliss.

Teigan contracted neonatal herpes and was eventually diagnosed with cerebral palsy, the result of meningitis, after being kissed on the lips as a newborn baby.

Her mum, Beckie Bayliss, said she hoped the documentary will help raise awareness of the effects kissing a new born baby on the lips can have.

Beckie Bayliss said the takeover has gone really well - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Mrs Bayliss added: "It is really exciting they are filming about Teigan and how she gets on in day-to-day life.

"Andy Blithe (the director) has met Teigan before through things being filmed about Simon Kindleysides, who suffered from a brain tumour and then couldn't walk.

"They will here from about 10am until about 5pm. It will be me and her brother Phillip here with a few members of staff and some customers that are in the pub.

"They will be following Teigan around the pub during the filming.

Teigan Bayliss when she was younger - Credit: Tony Bayliss

Tony and Beckie Bayliss took over the pub earlier this month with the plan of breathing a new lease of life into the establishment, and using it as a venue for fundraising events for Teigan.

Mrs Bayliss added that Teigan "absolutely loves" being around the pub.

"She goes around the tables giving everyone their cutlery and napkins and everyone thinks it's wonderful," she said.

The documentary is believed to called The Life of Teigan Bayliss. It is not yet known when it will air.